Chucky trailer teases 'world series of slaughter'

Child's Play franchise creator Don Mancini recently told EW that the new TV series Chucky would be "tonally in check" with the many horror movies featuring his killer doll. And the trailer for the show, which premiered at Comic-Con's Legacy of Chucky panel on Sunday, would seem to confirm that the series will not be short of bloody mayhem.

In Chucky, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos after a vintage 'Good Guy' doll turns up at a suburban yard sale. Soon, everyone must grapple with a series of horrifying murders that begin to expose the town's deep hypocrisies and hidden secrets. Meanwhile, friends and foes from Chucky's past creep back into his world and threaten to expose the truth behind his mysterious origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.

"The main character is a 14-year-old gay boy who's bullied and sort of lost after the recent death of his mother," said Mancini. "He's a young artist [making] sculptures with doll parts. He finds Chucky at a yard sale and buys him, but it turns out that he gets much more than he bargained for." The show stars Zackary Arthur who is joined on the show by fellow young actors Teo Briones, Alyvia Alyn Lind, and Björgvin Arnarson. "One of the things I wanted to do was bring [the franchise] back to its Child's Play roots and have the protagonists [be] kids," said Mancini. "But since, with the first couple of movies, we'd already delved into having little kids I wanted to explore something different, so this time we're exploring young teenagers."

The show also stars Lexa Doig, Devon Sawa, Jennifer Tilly, Fiona Dourif, Alex Vincent, Christine Elise, and Brad Dourif, who once again voices Chucky. Chucky will premiere Oct. 12 at 10 p.m. on USA and SYFY.

Watch the trailer for Chucky above.