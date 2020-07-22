Norman Reedus, Superstore cast, more share memories of being starstruck at Comic-Con

Celebrities, they're just like us! They too geek out when meeting their favorite stars.

And there is no better place for such an exchange than at San Diego Comic-Con. The yearly event that brings together talent from film and television with their most devoted fans for days of intense fun, long lines, and general mayhem.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event will be going virtual this year. And that has stars like Norman Reedus, the cast of NBC's Superstore, Antony Starr, and more reminiscing about Comic-Cons of the past and their encounters with some of their own heroes as part of EW's Fandom Week.

Most surprising of all is The Walking Dead's star Reedus' experience, in the video above, at the Con where he got to meet two of his favorites: DJ Lance Rock from Yo Gabba Gabba! and Anthony Bourdain.

Castmembers from NBC's Superstore, including Ben Feldman, Nico Santos, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Kaliko Kauahi, Nichole Bloom, and Mark McKinney, share their favorite convention moments as well as who they hope to meet in the future when it's finally safe to get back into the world.

Former Banshee star Starr reveals two hilarious Comic-Con moments that he shared with Mike Tyson and Jeff Goldblum. Although, he's not quite certain he even met Goldblum officially as he was standing next to the actor while using a urinal.

Starr's costar in Amazon Prime's The Boys, Karen Fukuhara, opens up about the magical moment when she met Fantastic Beasts star Eddie Redmayne at Comic-Con. She also looks ahead to the future where she hopes to meet Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Elizabeth Marvel, star of Hulu's upcoming Marvel series Helstrom, has a classic Comic-Con story about how she and her young son met Stan Lee in 2016. Silas, her only child with husband Bill Camp, was dressed as a mini version of the famed comic book writer who died in 2018.

Quentin Tarantino fan Alycia Debnam-Carey had a face-to-face encounter with the famed director at Comic-Con one year that she'll never forget.