12 behind-the-scenes secrets from the Captain America movies

1. If you can, do it with an accent

The chance to use a German accent was the reason Stanley Tucci took the role of Dr. Eskine, the scientist who made Steve Rogers super-jacked.

2. Just act casual

Peggy Carter's reaction to buff Steve was actress Hayley Atwell's real reaction to Chris Evans' physique.

3. Be the bigger man

Despite Steve Rogers being taller than your average man, Evans and costar Sebastian Stan are evenly matched at 6 feet tall. Production used a camera trick to give Captain America his impressive height over Bucky Barnes.

4. Fourth time's the charm

Evans declined the role of Steve Rogers three times before accepting. It was Robert Downey Jr. who convinced him to take the part.

5. Anything you can do, I can do better

Atwell used Ginger Rogers as her inspiration for Peggy's character, saying, "She can do everything Captain America can do, but backwards, and in high heels."

6. Know your history

Stan watched several war films and documentaries to prepare for his role as Bucky, drawing particular inspiration from the 2001 HBO series Band of Brothers. Coincidentally, actor Dominic Cooper appeared in both The First Avenger and the acclaimed World War II miniseries.

7. Foreshadowing, or just really into mythology?

Johann Schmidt, or Red Skull, mentions drawing power from the Gods several times throughout The First Avenger. The "Gods" he's referencing are the Norse Asgardians from Thor. "Tesseract was the jewel of Odin's treasure room," Red Skull says in one scene.

8. No chemistry test needed

The witty banter between Steve and Natasha throughout Winter Soldier was mostly written by Evans and Scarlett Johansson themselves.

9. Save the in-team fighting for Civil War

In the original Winter Soldier script, Captain America was to fight Hawkeye after a chase sequence, but scheduling issues with Jeremy Renner kept the archer out of the film.

10. Talk about great timing

The release of Civil War coincides with Captain America's (the character) 75th anniversary, the 10th anniversary of the Civil War comic book, and the 50th anniversary of Black Panther.

11. Once a geek, always a geek

After production on Civil War wrapped, Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson/Falcon) and Stan raced each other in their characters' super suits.

12. No green screen, no problem

The highway stunt where Bucky seizes a moving motorcycle from under its rider was entirely practical with no CGI.

