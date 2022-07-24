Lego Masters Show More About Lego Masters type TV Show

Brad Pitt, an executive producer of Fox's Lego Masters since its inception, has yet to make an appearance on the show — until now.

In the season 3 trailer of the brick-building competition series, debuting exclusively on EW (below), Pitt makes his debut — as a minifig, naturally.

In the clip, the minifig (that's short for minifigure — Lego speak for the little non-brick Lego characters) representing host Will Arnett walks up to Pitt and asks him what he's doing here. Pitt's minifig points out he's the executive producer, and whips out his Lego phone to tell someone presumably involved in the production to "make it better."

The trailer, which was just shown at the Lego panel at San Diego Comic-Con, includes Chris Pratt and former NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon also making their debut on the Lego Masters stage.

Arnett, who is also an executive producer on the series, is once again serving as host for season 3. It will feature teams of two who will compete against each other in even more ambitious brick-building challenges — including a NASA-themed episode, a tree house challenge, a Lego dog show and more — to be crowned the country's most talented amateur Lego builders and win a $100,000 cash prize. Expert Brickmasters and Lego employees Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard once again serve as judges.

This year, Lego Masters will also air an all-new, multiple-night event dubbed Lego Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular. In it, over the course of three crazy nights, celebrities and fan-favorite builders from past seasons will join together to create jaw-dropping holiday-themed challenges that will make the contestants' faces redder than Rudolph's nose.

Season 3 of Lego Masters debuts on Fox Sept. 21, immediately after the season 8 premiere of The Masked Singer, from 9-10 p.m. ET/PT.

