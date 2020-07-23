Brad Dourif to reprise role of killer doll in Chucky TV show

Chucky type Movie

Brad Dourif will be your friend 'til the end — or at least for the foreseeable future.

It was announced Thursday that the Deadwood actor will reprise the role of the titular killer doll in the upcoming TV show Chucky. Dourif voiced Chucky in 1988's franchise-starting Child's Play and its sequels but not last year's Child's Play remake, which featured Mark Hamill playing the killer doll. Dourif's many other credits include One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, Alien Resurrection, Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, and Rob Zombie’s Halloween.

In the Chucky TV show, after a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town’s hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies — and allies — from Chucky’s past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll's untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.

Chucky will screen on Syfy and USA in 2021.

