This one-of-a-kind collaboration offers fans the opportunity to celebrate their fandoms while indulging in delicious treats at SDCC 2023.

The San Diego Comic-Con convention floor is always full of coveted collectables, but this year BoxLunch is teaming up with EW to bring the fun (and some food) to the streets for a good cause.

If you're headed to Southern California for the annual fan festivities, you can find pop culture retailer BoxLunch and EW at the intersection of Fourth Ave. and K St. in Downtown San Diego. There, we'll provide attendees a one-of-a-kind opportunity to celebrate their fandoms while indulging in delicious summertime treats at our BoxLunch x EW Treat Truck from noon to 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 20 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22.

Every fan that stops by and shares their fandom using #BoxLunchXEW will receive a surprise merchandise item from BoxLunch's selection of licensed fandom products. In addition, for every post on socials featuring #BoxLunchXEW, BoxLunch will donate a meal to their charitable partner, Feeding America.

BoxLunch logo and Entertainment Weekly logo Credit: BoxLunch; Entertainment Weekly

"At BoxLunch, we are passionate about connecting people through the power of fandom," says Ed Labay, executive vice president of merchandising and marketing for Hot Topic Inc. "We are thrilled to partner with Entertainment Weekly to bring this exciting activation to life. The Treat Truck perfectly encapsulates our shared commitment to providing unforgettable experiences for fans while supporting our philanthropic mission to end hunger in the United States with our partners at Feeding America."

And if you're not at SDCC this year, you can still do good while feeding your fandom. For every $10 spent at BoxLunch, the specialty retailer provides a meal to a person in need through its philanthropic efforts.

And we'll leave you with this: Keep your eyes on @BoxLunchGifts and all our EW socials for updates and surprises throughout the convention.