Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer mourns Chadwick Boseman, reveals Namor and Ironheart

"We put our love for Chadwick into this film," director Ryan Coogler said on stage at San Diego Comic-Con.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever finally has a trailer. The epic montage was unveiled by director Ryan Coogler and the cast at Marvel Studios' Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday.

Before premiering the trailer, Coogler wasted no time addressing the elephant in the room regarding this movie: The 2020 death of actor Chadwick Boseman, who originated the role of T'Challa and helped make the first Black Panther film a worldwide sensation.

"Five years ago, I sat about right there, and we premiered the first footage from Black Panther," Coogler recalled on stage. "Sitting next to me, right to my left, was our T'Challa, the late great Chadwick Boseman. The cast, including Chad, hadn't seen the footage yet, so when we played it, he was right next to me, and he was excited, and he grabbed my shoulders. If you ever saw Chad in person, he had these enormous hands."

Coogler continued, "I promise you I can feel his hand on me now. Chad is no longer with us physically, but his spirit, his passion, his genius, his pride, his culture, and the impact that he made on this industry will be felt forever. We put our love for Chadwick into this film."

The loss of Boseman and T'Challa is clear in the new trailer, which starts out with a mournful rendition of "No Woman No Cry" as Shuri (Letitia Wright) and Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) mourn their fallen king. But as it goes on, the music transitions into Kendrick Lamar's "Alright," and the final image is a new Black Panther — Shuri or someone else? The face is hidden — unsheathing their claws.

The panel also confirmed the longstanding rumors that the character Namor the Sub-Mariner will appear in the film, played by actor Tenoch Huerta. As king of the state of Atlantis, Namor had a fascinating, fan-favorite rivalry with T'Challa in the 2013 New Avengers comic by writer Jonathan Hickman. It looks like he will still be a rival of Wakanda in this film, as the trailer ends with Atlantean warriors engaging the Dora Milaje in combat.

"I'm so happy to be here. It's an honor. I want to say something really fast about inclusion," Huerta said on stage. "I come from the hood. Seriously. And thanks to inclusion, I am here. I wouldn't be here without inclusion. A lot of kids are there in their hood, looking at us, dreaming to be here. And they're going to make it."

Namor isn't the only MCU newcomer in the trailer. The footage also shows Shuri greeting fellow young genius Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), who will soon star in her own Ironheart series on Disney+.

Watch the new trailer above. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters on Nov. 11.

