The actor introduced two clips from the DC superhero movie at the Comic-Con panel.

Black Adam vs. Superman? Dwayne Johnson weighs in on who would win in a fight

How do you follow the Rock? With more the Rock!

At Saturday's Comic-Con panel for the DC superhero movie Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson kicked things off by rising on a platform from the smoke-filled stage of Hall H in his superhero suit and then, after a quick clothing change, introduced some sneak peek material from the Jaume Collet-Serra-directed film.

"The journey for Black Adam, it has been a long journey," said Johnson at the panel, "one that has been fueled with passion, with commitment, with grit to push Black Adam along, it's been easily over 10 years. Jaume and I have worked together probably almost for five years now on Black Adam. So the journey has been an incredible one and I've got to tell you guys this, to be here at Comic-Con, Hall H, representing a DC superhero, a DC anti-hero, very specifically representing Black Adam is truly a dream come true."

Dwayne Johnson in 'Black Adam' Dwayne Johnson in 'Black Adam' | Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Asked by an audience member who would win in a fight between Black Adam and Superman, Johnson replied, "Pound for pound, they're pretty close. I guess it probably all depends on who's playing Superman, I'll just say that. I'll leave it at that."

In Black Adam, Johnson's titular character has the powers of the ancient gods and, after being freed from a tomb where he has been imprisoned for almost 5,000 years, unleashes his unique form of justice on the modern world.

The cast of Black Adam also includes Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Sarah Shahi as Adrianna, Marwan Kenzari as Ishmael, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Bodhi Sabongui as Amon. The film hits theaters on Oct. 21.

Watch some of that sneak peek footage from Black Adam below.