Bill Nye reveals which TV shows get science right

There wasn't enough time to list all the ones that get it wrong.

For a generation, Bill Nye is the expert on all things scientific.

Millennials grew up watching Bill Nye the Science Guy, learning about everything from space to chemistry from the affable engineer and science education guru. Nye is returning to television on Aug. 25 with The End Is Nye on Peacock, and while sitting down to talk with EW in our Comic-Con video studio he broke down what TV shows he thinks actually get science right.

"What everybody talks about is NCIS and CSI and all those," he says. "These forensics, where they use forensic analysis to solve crimes and those are generally pretty good."

But Nye says there was one show that got some things spot-on: "If you ever saw the show Madam Secretary, the way they dealt with a nuclear disaster was pretty good. It was the way you would really do it."

Bill Nye Bill Nye | Credit: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Shows that get it wrong? Well, for starters anything with time travel. "Wouldn't it be cool if we could travel through time?" he quips. "We do travel through time but we're only going one way."

Nye also teased his new series, which he's collaborating with Seth MacFarlane on. "When things are going well, we all watch rom-coms, but when things are anxiety-producing, that's when people watch disaster movies," he explains. "We have made six disaster movies, one-hour long disaster movies because people watch disaster movies to get aware of disasters, what do you do about them? The second half of the show we have this optimistic view of the future with steps we would take to address or prepare for these disasters."

So if you're feeling a bit gloomy about the state of the world, get ready to face the prospect with our favorite science guy.

Watch the video above for more.

