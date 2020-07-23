Bill and Ted Face the Music: New trailer, new poster, new release date

Bill & Ted Face the Music has time-traveled to the future, although not by much. It was announced today that the much-anticipated sequel, in which Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves reprise their iconic roles, will now be released in theaters and on demand, Sept. 1. The film had previously been set for release on Aug. 28.

A new trailer and poster have also been released ahead of the film's virtual Comic-Con panel this Saturday. The panel will include Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, Samara Weaving, Bridgette Lundy-Paine, and William Sadler, as well as director Dean Parisot and screenwriters Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon.

This third Bill & Ted film finds Winter’s Bill S. Preston Esq. and Reeves’ Ted Theodore Logan III still trying to create music for their band, Wyld Stallyns, which they learned back in 1989’s Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure will inspire the utopian society of the future. “They were told when they were teenagers that they were going to save reality, and they’ve been working on it the whole time,” Matheson told EW last year. “Now an emissary from the future comes and says, ‘You’ve got to do it right now. We’ve got literally 80 minutes or all of reality will come to an end.’”