Thursday, July 21

The Rookie & The Rookie: Feds (10:45-11:45 a.m. PT, Ballroom 20)

The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion and Niecy Nash-Betts join executive producers Alexi Hawley and Terence Paul Winter to discuss how worlds will collide when The Rookie franchise expands with The Rookie: Feds this fall. Moderated by Damian Holbrook (senior writer, TV Guide magazine).

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (12-1 p.m. PT, Hall H)

Dungeons & Dragons is a world-famous fantasy role-playing game, but how will that translate to film? So far, we don't know much. This presentation from the the filmmakers and cast members should clue all of us in.

Abbott Elementary (1:30-2:30 p.m. PT, Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront)

Abbott Elementary star and executive producer Quinta Brunson and stars Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, William Stanford Davis, and Sheryl Lee Ralph join executive producers Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker for a live virtual panel to discuss the recently Emmy-nominated series ahead of its season 2 return on ABC this fall. Moderated by Marcus Jones (awards editor, TV & Film at IndieWire).

Teen Wolf: The Movie (1:30-2:30 p.m. PT, Hall H)

Wondering how exactly the 2010s TV series about a teenage werewolf is going to transition to a full-length movie? In this Hall H panel, series creator and showrunner Jeff Davis will talk with Teen Wolf: The Movie cast members about both the upcoming Paramount+ film and the iconic series that started it all.

Vampire Academy (2:45-3:45 p.m. PT, Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront)

Showrunners and executive producers Julie Plec (The Vampire Diaries, The Originals, Legacies) and Marguerite MacIntyre (The Originals, Legacies) will join series regulars Sisi Stringer (Rose Hathaway), Daniela Nieves (Lissa Dragomir), Kieron Moore (Dimitri Belikov), and Andre Dae Kim (Christian Ozera) to discuss Peacock's highly anticipated Vampire Academy series, based on the internationally bestselling book series. This live Q&A panel will be hosted by EW's own Sydney Bucksbaum.

Severance (3:30-4:30 p.m. PT, Ballroom 20)

Severance director Ben Stiller, creator Dan Erickson, and cast members Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Tramell Tillman, Dichen Lachman, and Jen Tullock sit down with moderator Patton Oswalt to share "innie" secrets from season 1 of the Apple TV+ critically acclaimed series.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Friday, July 22

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (10:30-11:30 a.m. PT, Hall H)

You may have heard a bit about Amazon Prime Video's highly-anticipated new series set in the fantasy world of J.R.R. Tolkien, thanks to EW's new cover story in our Comic-Con 2022 preview package. Prepare to learn even more from this massive panel featuring cast members Morfydd Clark, Charles Edwards, Rob Aramayo, Benjamin Walker, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charlie Vickers, Nazanin Boniadi, Tyroe Muhafidin, Daniel Weyman, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Trystan Gravelle, Maxim Baldry, Ema Horvath, Lloyd Owen, Leon Wadham, Markella Kavenagh, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Sara Zwangobani, Sophia Nomvete, and Owain Arthur along with showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay, plus executive producer Lindsey Weber.

Marvel Studios animation (11:45 a.m. - 1:15 p.m. PT, Ballroom 20)

Marvel Studios head of streaming, television and animation Brad Winderbaum; head of visual development Ryan Meinerding; and unnamed special guests will preview the future of Marvel animation, including exclusive looks at X-Men '97 (the upcoming continuation of the classic '90s cartoon), Marvel Zombies (the spinoff of that one episode of What If...? and the storied comic franchise), season 2 of What If…? itself, and more.

Tales of the Walking Dead (12:30-1:30 p.m. PT, Hall H)

The Walking Dead is dead, long live The Walking Dead. Though the flagship show is currently coming to an end, a new anthology series within the universe called Tales of the Walking Dead is launching later this year. This preview panel will feature creators and cast discussing the single-episode storytelling of the show. They'll also be premiering the trailer for the new show.

Paper Girls (1:30-2:30 p.m. PT, Ballroom 20)

The cast, creators, and executive producers of Paper Girls present an in-depth look at what to expect from the upcoming Prime Video series based on the time travel comic of the same name by Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang.

The Walking Dead (1:30-2:30 p.m. PT, Hall H)

Cast and creatives of the flagship series look ahead to the upcoming final episodes of the decade-long apocalyptic drama.

Love and Rockets: Still the Greatest (2-3 p.m. PT, Room 28DE)

If you're looking for some comic-book content amidst all the movies and TV hoopla, you couldn't do better than checking out this retrospective discussion of Love and Rockets (widely considered one of the greatest comics of all time) featuring creators Gilbert Hernandez and Jaime Hernandez alongside their editor, Fantagraphics' Gary Groth.

Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR (3-4 p.m. PT, Hall H)

Did you know that, in addition to being the star of movie franchises like The Matrix and John Wick, Keanu Reeves is currently starring in a comic-book? BRZRKR, co-written with Matt Kindt, broke sales records when it launched last year with its story about an immortal berserker warrior based on Reeves. This panel will feature a discussion with Reeves, Kindt, and artist Ron Garney, plus Boom! Studios executives and the screenwriter for the upcoming movie adaptation previewing where the comic series will end and what's in store for the future.

Entertainment Weekly's Brave Warriors (4-5 p.m. PT, Ballroom 20)

They may be fighters on screen, but that doesn't mean they're not lovers (of the craft). Join Jacob Batalon (Reginald the Vampire), Harvey Guillen (What We Do in the Shadows), Khary Payton (The Walking Dead) and Elizabeth Tulloch (Superman & Lois) as they discuss the thrill of playing iconic characters, the difference between their personas and real life, and the highs (and lows!) of a career in Hollywood. Moderated by EW executive editor Gerrad Hall.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (4:30-5:30 p.m. PT, Hall H)

One month before the latest Dragon Ball movie hits theaters, hear cast and crew members offer stories and insights from the film along with an exclusive look at the first 20 minutes. There will also be giveaways!

House of the Dragon

Saturday, July 23

Evil screening and panel (10-11:15 a.m. PT, Ballroom 20)

Evil stars Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Christine Lahti, and Kurt Fuller present an exclusive sneak peek of an episode from the supernatural show's upcoming season 3, followed by a panel discussion moderated by EW's own Devan Coggan.

Black Adam and Shazam! Fury of the Gods (10:15-11:15 a.m. PT, Hall H)

Dwayne Johnson, Zachary Levi, and more guests present previews of the upcoming DC superhero movies.

Spotlight on Raina Telgemeier (11 a.m. - 12 p.m. PT, Room 7AB)

Author/illustrator Raina Telgemeier (Smile, Drama) and author/illustrator Yehudi Mercado (Chunky, Chunky Goes to Camp) discuss middle-grade memoir and their slice-of-life comics. They'll also share behind-the scenes info about their current and upcoming works.

Entertainment Weekly Game Changers (11:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. PT, Room 6A)

EW Game Changers profiles the people and projects making an impact on diversity, equity, and inclusion in entertainment. Join as Sierra Teller Ornelas (showrunner/screenwriter/filmmaker), Julie Plec (producer/director), and Lauren Ridloff (The Walking Dead) discuss how they're making a tangible, visible change in Hollywood in the DEI space, and the difference between paying lip service to representation and actually doing something about it. Moderated by EW editor in chief Patrick Gomez.

House of the Dragon (11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. PT, Hall H)

If you're looking for even more information about House of the Dragon following EW's massive digital cover story, this panel will feature author George R.R. Martin, showrunners Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik, Paddy Considine (King Viserys Targaryen), Matt Smith (Prince Daemon Targaryen), Olivia Cooke (Alicent Hightower), Emma D'Arcy (Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen), Steve Toussaint (Lord Corlys Velaryon), Eve Best (Princess Rhaenys Targaryen), Fabien Frankel (Ser Criston Cole), Graham McTavish (Ser Harrold Westerling), Milly Alcock (Young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen), and Emily Carey (Young Alicent Hightower).

Star Trek Universe (12:45-2:15 p.m. PT, Hall H)

The Star Trek Universe panel returns to Comic-Con, featuring exclusive back-to-back conversations with the casts and executive producers from Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds to discuss the latest seasons of their hit series and tease what's ahead, along with a few reveals and surprises.

Interview With the Vampire (2-2:45 p.m. PT, Ballroom 20)

The newest adaptation of Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire premieres this fall on AMC and AMC+. The EPs and cast discuss the creative process and bringing these iconic characters to life on the small screen for a modern audience and share some behind-the-scenes anecdotes from filming in New Orleans. Plus, the series' official trailer will premiere here.

The Sandman

The Sandman (2:30-3:30 p.m. PT, Hall H)

This will be a special video presentation followed by a Q&A with the stars and producers of Netflix's upcoming adaptation of The Sandman. Read more about the series in EW's Comic-Con Preview package.

Entertainment Weekly: Bold School (3:45-4:45 p.m. PT, Hall H)

In EW's Bold School series, power players in the entertainment industry share anecdotes about life lessons, how they found their voice, and how to pay it forward. Enjoy a lively discussion among fierce, fearless female and/or nonbinary forces in entertainment. Emily Hampshire (Amelia Aierwood - Basic Witch), Katja Herbers (Evil), Shantel VanSanten (For All Mankind), and Dulce Sloan (The Great North, The Daily Show) will open up about the power and privilege of taking on roles that redefine the rules and refuse to yield. Moderated by executive editor Clarissa Cruz.

Marvel Studios (5-6 p.m. PT, Hall H)

Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige gives a sneak peek at the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, along with surprise guests.

Back With a Vengeance: Chucky (6:45-7:45 p.m. PT, Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront)

Chucky creator/executive producer Don Mancini joins the voice of the iconic killer doll, Brad Dourif, with surprise guests for a conversation and behind-the-scenes look at season 2 returning this October on USA and SYFY.

