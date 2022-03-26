Your guide to the biggest comic and fan conventions of 2022
Two years since the COVID-19 pandemic began and made large in-person gatherings extremely difficult (and dangerous), comic conventions are finally gearing up for a return this year. Some of the cons went virtual over the past two years, while others canceled events entirely. But things are looking brighter for 2022.
Below, check out EW's guide to the biggest comic cons of the year to come. You'll notice some similarities in guests between conventions under the same umbrella (such as FanExpo and Fanboy Expo, which are different from each other), while some cons set for later in the year haven't announced guests yet.
WonderCon
Where: Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, Calif.
When: April 1-3
Who: Kevin Smith, David F. Walker, Trung Le Nguyen
FanExpo Philadelphia
When: April 8-10
Where: Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia
Who: David Tennant; Smallville (Tom Welling, Kristin Kreuk, and Michael Rosenbaum); Star Trek (William Shatner, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Brent Spiner, and John De Lancie); Clerks (Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes, Brian O'Halloran, Trevor Fehrman, and Jeff Anderson); The Mandalorian (Carl Weathers and Ming-Na Wen); Michael Rooker; Sons of Anarchy (Ron Perlman, Theo Rossi, and Ryan Hurst); Wynonna Earp (Melanie Scrofaro and Tim Rozon), and more
Fanboy Expo Las Vegas
Where: Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas
When: April 22-24
Who: The Office (Oscar Nunez, Kate Flannery); Tom Berenger; Keith David; Lee Majors, and more
FanExpo Cleveland
Where: Huntington Convention Center in Cleveland
When: April 29-May 1, 2022
Who: Clerks (Smith, Mewes, O'Halloran, Fehrman, and Anderson), Star Trek (Shatner, De Lancie); Michael Rooker; Mark Sheppard, and more
FanExpo St. Louis
Where: America's Center Convention Complex in St. Louis, Mo.
When: May 13-15
Who: Clerks (Smith, Mewes, O'Halloran, Fehrman, and Anderson); Smallville (Welling, Kreuk, and Rosenbaum); Sons of Anarchy (Perlman and Rossi); Star Trek (Shatner and De Lancie), and more
Star Wars Celebration
Where: Anaheim Convention Center
When: May 26-29
What: The 14th iteration of Lucasfilm's Star Wars convention was originally set for August, but was recently bumped up into May. This will be the first Star Wars Celebration since the pandemic began, and though details are scarce, you can typically expect fun announcements about upcoming Star Wars projects.
Fanboy Expo Columbus
Where: Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio
When: May 27-29
Who: Encanto (Jessica Darrow, Adassa); Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Rob Paulsen, Townsend Coleman, Barry Gordon, and Cam Clarke); Kane Hodder; Keith David; Edward Furlong, and more
Awesome Con
Where: Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.
When: June 3-5
Who: Anthony Daniels (Star Wars), Sean Astin (Lord of the Rings); Chris Sabat (Dragon Ball), and more
Fan Expo Dallas
Where: Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas
When: June 17-19
Who: Lord of the Rings (Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Dominic Monaghan, and Billy Boyd); The Mandalorian (Wen, Giancarlo Esposito, Katee Sackoff); Ashley Eckstein; Michael Rooker; Superman & Lois (Tyler Hoechlin, Bitsie Tulloch); Cobra Kai (William Zabka, Martin Kove, Peyton List); Star Trek (Spiner, Levar Burton); Trailer Park Boys ("Bubbles" Mike Smith, "Julian" John Paul Tremblay, "Ricky" Robb Wells); Legends of Tomorrow (Caity Lotz, Jes Macallan); Clerks (Smith, Mewes, O'Halloran, Anderson, Fehrman); and more
Toronto Comic Arts Festival
Where: Toronto Reference Library
When: June 17-19
What: Originally begun in 2003, TCAF has grown to become one of the world's largest festivals dedicated to comics and graphic novels. Last year's iteration was all virtual, and this year the festival organizers are looking to combine virtual events with the return of in-person programming for the first time since 2019.
Fan Expo Denver
Where: Colorado Convention Center in Denver
When: July 1-3
Who: Lord of the Rings (Wood, Astin, Monaghan, Boyd); The Mandalorian (Wen, Weathers, Sackoff); Ashley Eckstein; Legends of Tomorrow (Lotz, Macallan); John De Lancie; Matthew Lewis (Harry Potter); The Goonies (Corey Feldman, Kerri Green, Ke Huy Quan); Cobra Kai (William Zabka, Martin Kove, Peyton List, Jacob Bertrand); Clerks (Smith, Mewes, O'Halloran, Anderson, Fehrman), and more
Fan Expo Chicago
Where: Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Ill.
When: July 7-10
Who: Lord of the Rings (Wood, Astin, Monaghan, Boyd); The Mandalorian (Wen, Weathers); Sons of Anarchy (Ron Perlman, Theo Rossi, Ryan Hurst); Cobra Kai (Peyton List, Jacob Bertrand); Clerks (Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes, Brian O'Halloran, Jeff Anderson, Trevor Fehrman); Star Trek (Brent Spiner, Levar Burton, Jonathan Frakes, John De Lancie, Gates McFadden); The Goonies (Corey Feldman, Kerri Green, Ke Huy Quan), and more
Comic-Con International
Where: San Diego Convention Center
When: July 21-24
What: You know what it is. The biggest comic con of them all is finally returning to an in-person event at its usual July date this year.
Fanboy Expo Knoxville
Where: Knoxville Convention Center in Knoxville, Tenn.
When: Aug. 5-7
Who: Little House on the Prairie (Melissa Gilbert, Alison Arngrim, Karen Grassle); CHiPs (Erik Estrada, Robert Pine, Larry Wilcox); Keith David; Tia Carrere; Encanto (Jessica Darrow, Adassa); The Book of Boba Fett (Barry Lowin, Dorian Kingi), and more
C2E2
Where: McCormick Place in Chicago
When: Aug. 5-7
Who: Avatar: The Last Airbender/Legend of Korra (Dante Basco, Janet Varney), 3 Moons/3 Worlds (Jonathan Hickman, Mike Del Mundo, Mike Huddleston); Ryan Ottley (Invincible), and more
Fan Expo Boston
Where: Boston Convention & Exhibition Center
When: Aug. 12-14
Who: Lord of the Rings (Wood, Astin, Monaghan, Boyd); Ming-Na Wen; Clerks (Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes, Brian O'Halloran, Jeff Anderson, Trevor Fehrman), and more
Flame Con
Where: Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel
When: Aug. 20-21
What: Launched in 2015, Flame Con is the largest LGBTQ-focused comic convention in the world. Like many of the other events on this list, Flame Con has taken two years off due to the ongoing pandemic, but is ready to return with its typical variety of panels and programming geared towards LGBTQ fans, creators, and characters.
Emerald City Comic Con
Where: Washington State Convention Center in Seattle
When: Aug. 18-21
Fanboy Expo: Orlando
Where: Hyatt Regency Orlando
When: Sept. 2-4
Who: Billy Dee Williams; Keith David; Tia Carrere; Tom Berenger; Edward Furlong; The Book of Boba Fett (Barry Lowin, Dorian Kingi, Carey Jones); and Avatar: The Last Airbender (Olivia Hack, Jennie Kwan)
D23 Expo
Where: Anaheim Convention Center
When: Sept. 9-11
What: Disney's own homemade convention has become the event to watch for updates about upcoming projects from Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, and other franchises. The return of an in-person event will surely make these reveals more exciting than announcing them in a virtual shareholders meeting.
Rose City Comic Con
Where: Oregon Convention Center in Portland, Ore.
When: Sept. 9-11
What: Self-described as "Portland's premier pop culture event," Rose City Comic Con is a celebration of comics, gaming, anime, and more. So far Sylvester McCoy (a.k.a the Seventh Doctor on Doctor Who) is the only confirmed celebrity guest, but more will be announced in the coming months.
New York Comic Con
Where: Javits Center in New York
When: Oct. 6-9
Who: David Harbour, George Takei, Hayden Christensen, John Cena, Jurnee Smollett, Pharoahe Monch, and more
Baltimore Comic Con
Where: Baltimore Convention Center
When: Oct. 28-30
Who: Baltimore Comic Con's announced guests are all involved in comics, including Brian Michael Bendis, Mark Buckingham, Kristina Deak-Linsner Frank Miller, John Romita Jr, Don Rosa, Walter and Louise Simonson, Mark Waid, and more
FanExpo San Francisco
Where: Moscone Center
When: Nov. 25-27
Who: TBA.
