Two years after the COVID-19 pandemic began, comic cons are finally happening in-person again. Here are the ones to look out for.

Your guide to the biggest comic and fan conventions of 2022

Two years since the COVID-19 pandemic began and made large in-person gatherings extremely difficult (and dangerous), comic conventions are finally gearing up for a return this year. Some of the cons went virtual over the past two years, while others canceled events entirely. But things are looking brighter for 2022.

Below, check out EW's guide to the biggest comic cons of the year to come. You'll notice some similarities in guests between conventions under the same umbrella (such as FanExpo and Fanboy Expo, which are different from each other), while some cons set for later in the year haven't announced guests yet.

San Diego Comic-Con The 2012 iteration of San Diego Comic-Con. | Credit: Jerod Harris/Getty Images

WonderCon

Where: Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, Calif.

When: April 1-3

Who: Kevin Smith, David F. Walker, Trung Le Nguyen

FanExpo Philadelphia

When: April 8-10

Where: Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia

Fanboy Expo Las Vegas

Where: Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas

When: April 22-24

Who: The Office (Oscar Nunez, Kate Flannery); Tom Berenger; Keith David; Lee Majors, and more

FanExpo Cleveland

Where: Huntington Convention Center in Cleveland

When: April 29-May 1, 2022

Who: Clerks (Smith, Mewes, O'Halloran, Fehrman, and Anderson), Star Trek (Shatner, De Lancie); Michael Rooker; Mark Sheppard, and more

FanExpo St. Louis

Where: America's Center Convention Complex in St. Louis, Mo.

When: May 13-15

Who: Clerks (Smith, Mewes, O'Halloran, Fehrman, and Anderson); Smallville (Welling, Kreuk, and Rosenbaum); Sons of Anarchy (Perlman and Rossi); Star Trek (Shatner and De Lancie), and more

Star Wars Celebration

Where: Anaheim Convention Center

When: May 26-29

What: The 14th iteration of Lucasfilm's Star Wars convention was originally set for August, but was recently bumped up into May. This will be the first Star Wars Celebration since the pandemic began, and though details are scarce, you can typically expect fun announcements about upcoming Star Wars projects.

Fanboy Expo Columbus

Where: Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio

When: May 27-29

Who: Encanto (Jessica Darrow, Adassa); Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Rob Paulsen, Townsend Coleman, Barry Gordon, and Cam Clarke); Kane Hodder; Keith David; Edward Furlong, and more

Comic Con The crowd at day 3 of New York Comicc Con 2018. | Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Awesome Con

Where: Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

When: June 3-5

Who: Anthony Daniels (Star Wars), Sean Astin (Lord of the Rings); Chris Sabat (Dragon Ball), and more

Fan Expo Dallas

Where: Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas

When: June 17-19

Who: Lord of the Rings (Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Dominic Monaghan, and Billy Boyd); The Mandalorian (Wen, Giancarlo Esposito, Katee Sackoff); Ashley Eckstein; Michael Rooker; Superman & Lois (Tyler Hoechlin, Bitsie Tulloch); Cobra Kai (William Zabka, Martin Kove, Peyton List); Star Trek (Spiner, Levar Burton); Trailer Park Boys ("Bubbles" Mike Smith, "Julian" John Paul Tremblay, "Ricky" Robb Wells); Legends of Tomorrow (Caity Lotz, Jes Macallan); Clerks (Smith, Mewes, O'Halloran, Anderson, Fehrman); and more

Toronto Comic Arts Festival

Where: Toronto Reference Library

When: June 17-19

What: Originally begun in 2003, TCAF has grown to become one of the world's largest festivals dedicated to comics and graphic novels. Last year's iteration was all virtual, and this year the festival organizers are looking to combine virtual events with the return of in-person programming for the first time since 2019.

Fan Expo Denver

Where: Colorado Convention Center in Denver

When: July 1-3

Who: Lord of the Rings (Wood, Astin, Monaghan, Boyd); The Mandalorian (Wen, Weathers, Sackoff); Ashley Eckstein; Legends of Tomorrow (Lotz, Macallan); John De Lancie; Matthew Lewis (Harry Potter); The Goonies (Corey Feldman, Kerri Green, Ke Huy Quan); Cobra Kai (William Zabka, Martin Kove, Peyton List, Jacob Bertrand); Clerks (Smith, Mewes, O'Halloran, Anderson, Fehrman), and more

Fan Expo Chicago

Where: Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Ill.

When: July 7-10

Who: Lord of the Rings (Wood, Astin, Monaghan, Boyd); The Mandalorian (Wen, Weathers); Sons of Anarchy (Ron Perlman, Theo Rossi, Ryan Hurst); Cobra Kai (Peyton List, Jacob Bertrand); Clerks (Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes, Brian O'Halloran, Jeff Anderson, Trevor Fehrman); Star Trek (Brent Spiner, Levar Burton, Jonathan Frakes, John De Lancie, Gates McFadden); The Goonies (Corey Feldman, Kerri Green, Ke Huy Quan), and more

Comic-Con International

Where: San Diego Convention Center

When: July 21-24

What: You know what it is. The biggest comic con of them all is finally returning to an in-person event at its usual July date this year.

Fanboy Expo Knoxville

Where: Knoxville Convention Center in Knoxville, Tenn.

When: Aug. 5-7

Who: Little House on the Prairie (Melissa Gilbert, Alison Arngrim, Karen Grassle); CHiPs (Erik Estrada, Robert Pine, Larry Wilcox); Keith David; Tia Carrere; Encanto (Jessica Darrow, Adassa); The Book of Boba Fett (Barry Lowin, Dorian Kingi), and more

C2E2

Where: McCormick Place in Chicago

When: Aug. 5-7

Who: Avatar: The Last Airbender/Legend of Korra (Dante Basco, Janet Varney), 3 Moons/3 Worlds (Jonathan Hickman, Mike Del Mundo, Mike Huddleston); Ryan Ottley (Invincible), and more

Fan Expo Boston

Where: Boston Convention & Exhibition Center

When: Aug. 12-14

Who: Lord of the Rings (Wood, Astin, Monaghan, Boyd); Ming-Na Wen; Clerks (Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes, Brian O'Halloran, Jeff Anderson, Trevor Fehrman), and more

Flame Con

Where: Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel

When: Aug. 20-21

What: Launched in 2015, Flame Con is the largest LGBTQ-focused comic convention in the world. Like many of the other events on this list, Flame Con has taken two years off due to the ongoing pandemic, but is ready to return with its typical variety of panels and programming geared towards LGBTQ fans, creators, and characters.

Emerald City Comic Con

Where: Washington State Convention Center in Seattle

When: Aug. 18-21

Comic Con International in San Diego, USA - 20 Jul 2018 Cosplayers in the crowd at San Diego Comic-Con 2018. | Credit: DAVID MAUNG/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Fanboy Expo: Orlando

Where: Hyatt Regency Orlando

When: Sept. 2-4

Who: Billy Dee Williams; Keith David; Tia Carrere; Tom Berenger; Edward Furlong; The Book of Boba Fett (Barry Lowin, Dorian Kingi, Carey Jones); and Avatar: The Last Airbender (Olivia Hack, Jennie Kwan)

D23 Expo

Where: Anaheim Convention Center

When: Sept. 9-11

What: Disney's own homemade convention has become the event to watch for updates about upcoming projects from Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, and other franchises. The return of an in-person event will surely make these reveals more exciting than announcing them in a virtual shareholders meeting.

Rose City Comic Con

Where: Oregon Convention Center in Portland, Ore.

When: Sept. 9-11

What: Self-described as "Portland's premier pop culture event," Rose City Comic Con is a celebration of comics, gaming, anime, and more. So far Sylvester McCoy (a.k.a the Seventh Doctor on Doctor Who) is the only confirmed celebrity guest, but more will be announced in the coming months.

New York Comic Con

Where: Javits Center in New York

When: Oct. 6-9

Who: David Harbour, George Takei, Hayden Christensen, John Cena, Jurnee Smollett, Pharoahe Monch, and more

Baltimore Comic Con

Where: Baltimore Convention Center

When: Oct. 28-30

Who: Baltimore Comic Con's announced guests are all involved in comics, including Brian Michael Bendis, Mark Buckingham, Kristina Deak-Linsner Frank Miller, John Romita Jr, Don Rosa, Walter and Louise Simonson, Mark Waid, and more

FanExpo San Francisco

Where: Moscone Center

When: Nov. 25-27

Who: TBA.