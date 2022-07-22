Best of Comic-Con 2022
For the first time in three years, Comic-Con is back! If you couldn't make the trek to San Diego, Entertainment Weekly has got you covered.
Below, we're rounding up all the highlights — including the biggest headlines and scoops revealed exclusively to EW about Dungeons & Dragons, Teen Wolf, and more live from our Comic-Con headquarters at the Hard Rock Hotel. Stay tuned to EW.com July 21-24 for all the latest news you'll be geeking out to.
Sarah Michelle Gellar crashes the Teen Wolf Comic-Con panel to announce her role in Wolf Pack
SMG is returning to the world of supernatural TV! The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star will appear in the upcoming Teen Wolf spin-off series Wolf Pack, she revealed when she crashed the Hall H panel for Teen Wolf: The Movie on Thursday.
"Everyone knows that Buffy the Vampire Slayer was a huge influence on Teen Wolf," creator Jeff Davis said on stage. "So I always thought it would be amazing if we could bring Sarah Michelle Gellar back to a horror show." The Paramount+ series will follow four teenagers united by the bite of a werewolf. Gellar (who also exec produces) joins the cast — which includes Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson, and Tyler Lawrence Gray — as arson investigator Kristin Ramsey.
Regé-Jean Page confesses he 'had the best ass of my life' while making Dungeons & Dragons
Kicking off Comic-Con with the kind of heat we dream about, Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page sent a panel for Paramount's upcoming Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves into the red with a comment about his buns of steel.
"I had the best ass of my life," he admitted to laughs, attributing his tight tush to plenty of high-energy workouts swinging around swords.
Fans of his TV work are definitely going to want to keep this movie, due March 3, 2023, on their radar. Other stars in the film include Hugh Grant and Michelle Rodriguez, the latter of whom confirmed Page's account: "You could wash clothes on 'em!"
Dungeons & Dragons star Hugh Grant reveals he was a Dungeon Master: 'It was more S&M than D&D'
When the cast of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves — including Regé-Jean Page, Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Hugh Grant, and Sophia Lillis — stopped by EW's video studio to talk about their new movie, the actors revealed how familiar they were with the fantasy role-playing game. While they all had varying degrees of experience, Grant surprised everyone when he joked that he used to be a dungeon master of sorts.
"Well, I was a Dungeon Master," Grant said dryly, before quipping, "but it was more S&M and less D&D. It's the English version."
See exclusive portraits from EW's Comic-Con photo studio
EW's Comic-Con headquarters is the place to be in San Diego! Keep coming back to see more gorgeous portraits of stars like Chris Pine and Regé-Jean Page.