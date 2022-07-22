Best of Comic-Con 2022

"Everyone knows that Buffy the Vampire Slayer was a huge influence on Teen Wolf," creator Jeff Davis said on stage. "So I always thought it would be amazing if we could bring Sarah Michelle Gellar back to a horror show." The Paramount+ series will follow four teenagers united by the bite of a werewolf. Gellar (who also exec produces) joins the cast — which includes Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson, and Tyler Lawrence Gray — as arson investigator Kristin Ramsey.