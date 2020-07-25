Archer drops long-awaited season 11 trailer

"The personalities and situation of the office has changed," executive producer Matt Thompson told EW. "We’re definitely back to doing spy missions. But the roles and people’s personalities have changed. What’s also different is Archer is physically and mentally not what he was. He’s been in a bed for three years. His muscles have atrophied to the point where he can’t even walk that well… The main thing is Archer and how lost he is. He feels everyone has left him behind. The only person who seems to give a f— is Pam, and she’s like, 'Hey, buddy, let’s go get a drink, I still love you.' But everybody else treats him like an afterthought. He’s not what he was, and he’s actually making them worse at their jobs. He’s in the way. And that exploration of truly something different for Archer as a character is exciting for us. So it’s about him, and how having him back in the group forces change upon all of them."