Archer drops long-awaited season 11 trailer
Ready for Archer season 11?
The new trailer, which you can watch above, was unveiled during the show's Comic-Con@Home panel on Friday. Executive producer Casey Willis also revealed the season 11 premiere date: Wednesday, Sept. 16. FXX will premiere two new episodes back-to-back beginning at 10 p.m. ET/PT, then streaming the next day on Hulu.
The network also announced two guest stars from the upcoming season: Jamie Lee Curtis and Simon Pegg.
The news was made at Archer's Comic-Con at Home virtual panel. At the same time, Adult Swim's animated series Rick and Morty released a scene from its upcoming season 5.
In April, FXX delayed the premiere of the new season due to the pandemic. Fans are eagerly anticipating the new season as the super-spy awakened from his long coma at the end of last year's season 10. The upcoming season will introduce Sterling back into "the real world" and as he reacts to changes.
"The personalities and situation of the office has changed," executive producer Matt Thompson told EW. "We’re definitely back to doing spy missions. But the roles and people’s personalities have changed. What’s also different is Archer is physically and mentally not what he was. He’s been in a bed for three years. His muscles have atrophied to the point where he can’t even walk that well… The main thing is Archer and how lost he is. He feels everyone has left him behind. The only person who seems to give a f— is Pam, and she’s like, 'Hey, buddy, let’s go get a drink, I still love you.' But everybody else treats him like an afterthought. He’s not what he was, and he’s actually making them worse at their jobs. He’s in the way. And that exploration of truly something different for Archer as a character is exciting for us. So it’s about him, and how having him back in the group forces change upon all of them."
