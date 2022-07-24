Scott Lang confronts Kang the Conqueror in first footage from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Marvel's Phase 5 is about to begin.

During the studio's massive Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, Kevin Feige announced that the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania movie is actually the beginning of Phase 5, and that Phase 4 will now end with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. As if that isn't enough to get fans excited about the future slate of Marvel movies, Feige went one step further to reveal that Phases 4 through 6 will be known as "The Multiverse Saga," with Phase 6 ending with two films: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.

But wait, there's more! Fans gathered in Hall H were treated to the first footage from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which revealed Paul Rudd's Scott Lang a.k.a. Ant-Man coming face-to-face with Jonathan Majors' villain Kang the Conqueror. "I don't know who you are, but you've made a big mistake," Scott says to Kang. "I'm an Avenger." Kang coldly replies, "You're an Avenger? Have I killed you before?"

The footage also reveals that, in the time since we last saw Scott, he's written a book about his adventures as an Avenger, called Look Out for the Little Guy. But his daughter Cassie (now played by Kathryn Newton) is unimpressed. Eventually, all of them — Scott, Cassie, Hope (Evangeline Lilly), Janet (Michelle Pfeiffer), and Hank (Michael Douglas) — get sucked into the quantum realm. There's a quick shot of Bill Murray's mysterious character, who says, "Janet Van Dyne! I thought you were dead!" There's also a shot of M.O.D.O.K.

Before the footage played, the film's stars Rudd, Lilly, and Newton, along with director Peyton Reed, appeared onstage to tease the new film. "We finally get to spend some time in the quantum realm," Reed says. "We have a lot in store for these characters in this movie, and we're going to meet a lot of new characters in this movie and explore the quantum realm, which is not always what you think it is, so we're really really excited to bring it to life."

Rudd was cagey about spoiling anything from the movie. "Scott's been kind of cooling out," he says. "He's been busy at work, ish, with a little book. And I don't know what else I'm supposed to say."

Meanwhile, Lilly revealed why she's excited for fans to see what Hope's been up to in the third Ant-Man film. "I think the second film was all about how powerful and capable [Hope] was, and now we get to explore her fragilities and her vulnerabilities and how she faces those things and deals with those things," she says. "I think being a powerful woman is only impressive if you do it against really powerful odds, so I think that's going to be fun."

Later in the panel, Majors joined the cast onstage with a cryptic tease: "There will be conquering."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is currently scheduled for release on July 28, 2023.

