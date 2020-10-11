Animaniacs goofs on Jurassic Park in first look at Hulu's reboot

Animaniacs is back, still zany to the max, and with its irreverent sense of humor still intact. (Those are the facts.)

Hulu unveiled the first footage from its upcoming reboot of the beloved animated series during a New York Comic Con panel on Sunday. The clip, which you can watch above, reintroduces the Warner brothers, Yakko and Wakko, and the Warner sister, Dot, with an inspired riff on Animaniacs producer Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park.

"I reanimated them," a Spielberg doppelgänger explains to animated versions of Jurassic Park's Alan Grant and Ellie Sattler, as the Warners engage in their usual wackiness. Gasps a lime green-suited Hulu executive: "We are gonna make a fortune with this show."

The original Animaniacs ran on Fox Kids and the WB from 1993 to 1998. The new iteration will feature the return of original voice actors Rob Paulsen, Jess Harnell, Tress MacNeille, and Maurice LaMarche, as the Warners return home to the Warner Bros. water tower and waste no time in causing chaos and comic confusion throughout the studio. And yes, they're also bringing back Pinky and the Brain.

New episodes of Animaniacs land on Hulu Nov. 20.

