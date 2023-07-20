American Psycho is getting a second shot at a sequel.

Sumerian announced at Comic-Con 2023 that it will release a new comic book series based on the 2000 film and Bret Easton Ellis novel. The comic will feature the return of serial killer Patrick Bateman, drawn to look like Christian Bale, who played the Huey Lewis-loving psycho in the film.

The publisher got permission to keep Bale's likeness for the character with the stipulation that he doesn't look "too cartoony," a representative tells EW.

The four-issue series will feature two different narratives around Bateman's murders. One reveals a new perspective on his killing spree, and another takes place in the present with a "surprising connection to the past." According to Sumerian, the modern-day storyline presents "an all-new psychopath as social media obsessed millennial, Charlie (Charlene) Carruthers, goes on a downward spiral filled with violence. Drug-fueled partying leads to bloodshed as Charlie leaves a trail of bodies on her way to discovering the truth about her dark nature." Deadline was first to announce the news.

Fans of the source materials might perk up at the name of the comic's new character. In the Mary Harron-directed film, Luis Carruthers, played by Matt Ross, is an acquaintance of Bateman who is not killed. Though, he did come close to meeting his end in a public bathroom before Carruthers proclaims his love for the well-dressed killer. Importantly, Bateman was having an affair with Carruthers' girlfriend Courtney (Samantha Mathis), so could there be potential for a familial connection between Bateman and the story's new protagonist?

American Psycho previously took a crack at a sequel with the poorly-received American Psycho II: All American Girl, starring Mila Kunis. The film has a rare 0% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Its fan score isn't much better at 18%.

Sumerian acquired the rights to American Psycho through producer Pressman Films, and it tells EW that the project was cleared with Easton Ellis.

The story is written by Massive Publishing founder Michael Calero, who recently wrote the fantasy series Quested. Piotr Kowalski, who has done art on recent The Witcher comics, handles the art, and colors are done by Brad Simpson (Stray Dogs, Kong of Skull Island). The first issue will be released on October 11.

