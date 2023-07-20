Fionna and Cake take the spotlight in first trailer for Adventure Time spin-off

Welcome back to the Land of Ooo.

It's been more than a decade since Adventure Time introduced Fionna and Cake, gender-swapped versions of the show's male heroes. The fierce female adventurer (voiced by Madeleine Martin) and her loyal cat (voiced by Roz Ryan) became immediate fan favorites as they popped up throughout the series' original run. Now, the two heroines are finally getting their own show — and Max has revealed the first trailer for the spin-off series Fionna and Cake.

Series creator Adam Muto and supervising director Ryan Shannon were on hand at San Diego Comic-Con Thursday, where they unveiled the first look at the 10-episode show. Interestingly, the trailer doesn't start in the magical Land of Ooo; instead, Fionna appears to be a normal human girl, living in a normal world with her normal cat. But she longs for something a little more magical — and before long, she and Cake find themselves swept up into, well, adventure.

Muto told the SDCC crowd that after the original series ended in 2018, the Adventure Time team started brainstorming ideas for potential spin-offs or continuations. (In 2020, Max debuted four specials, titled Distant Lands.) But the team couldn't stop thinking about Fionna and Cake and where they might go as the heroines of their own story.

"We didn't want to step on the original series, so we thought: 'What can we set up, and was it fully explored in the run of the original series?'" executive producer Adam Muto told the crowd. "When we did the Fionna and Cake episodes, they hit really well. So, getting to explore who they are outside of the main series was fun."

The trailer also teases a few familiar faces: There are glimpses of fan-favorites Marshall Lee and Prince Gumball, as well as the return of former Ice King Simon Petrikov (voiced by Tom Kenny). Most importantly, Shannon and Muto say they wanted to maintain the same clever voice and zany spirit as the original series.

"For the character designs, we tried to stay really faithful to that DNA because that feels really key to Adventure Time," Muto adds. "This keeps that kind of napkin drawing aesthetic."

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake premieres Aug. 31 on Max.

