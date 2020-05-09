Comic-Con announces at-home event for summer 2020

Comic-Con 2020 is coming to a living room near you.

The San Diego confab announced Friday that it will be presenting an at-home version of its annual event this summer, and also took the opportunity to poke fun at itself in the process.

“Coming soon… Free parking, comfy chairs, personalized snacks, no lines, pets welcome, badges for all, and a front-row seat to… Comic-Con at Home,” the video declared.

Comic-Con, which draws 130,000 pop culture fans to the San Diego Convention Center each July, naturally features no free parking, no pets, tons of lines, and convention center food.

The news comes a little less than a month after it was announced that, for the first time in the event’s history, Comic-Con would be canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The convention was originally slated to begin July 23.

"The event will instead return to the San Diego Convention Center from July 22-25, 2021,” the organization said in a statement at the time. “Recognizing that countless attendees save and plan for its conventions each year, and how many exhibitors and stakeholders rely upon its events for a major portion of their livelihood, they had hoped to delay this decision in anticipation that COVID-19 concerns might lessen by summer. Continuous monitoring of health advisories and recent statements by the Governor of California have made it clear that it would not be safe to move forward with plans for this year."

Comic-Con is just one of many major entertainment industry events to turn to an online edition because of the pandemic. Film fests such as SXSW and Tribeca announced their own online versions in lieu of a physical gathering, and festivals slated for later in the year are reportedly mulling the option as well.

Further details were not immediately available. Stay tuned for more information as it is announced.

