Watch Laverne Cox, Ricky Martin, more on 'Can’t Cancel Pride' COVID benefit livestream

Coronavirus containment measures might've forced LGBTQ Pride celebrations off the streets this year, but P&G and iHeartMedia's Can't Cancel Pride: A COVID-19 Relief Benefit for the LGBTQ+ Community is determined to bring queer star power directly into your living room instead.

Beginning tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET, you can watch EW's livestream of the celebrity-filled special event above, as well as on Hulu and iHeartMedia stations nationwide, on social media, and on the iHeartRadio app.

Co-hosted by Elvis Duran and actress Laverne Cox, the broadcast — segmented into sections representing colors of the rainbow — is set to feature a performance by Sia, a speech by Kermit the Frog, an address by Pose actor Billy Porter, a riverside set by Big Freedia, a backyard rendition of Adam Lambert's song "Roses," a duet between Ricky Martin and Carla Morrison, and an exclusive Pride-inspired remix of "Daisies" by Katy Perry. The program will conclude with a 20-year celebration of Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

All funds raised during the event in collaboration with GLAAD, SAGE, National Black Justice Coalition, The Trevor Project, CenterLink, and OutRight Action International will go toward benefitting the LGBTQ community.

Watch Can't Cancel Pride above.