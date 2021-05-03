Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman, Naomi Osaka to cohost 2021 Met Gala

Fall fashion just took on a whole new meaning.

On Monday, American Independence was announced as the dress code for the 2021 Met Gala. The event, which normally takes place on the first Monday in May (which would be today), will instead happen on September 13 and be hosted by co-chairs Timothée Chalamet, singer Billie Eilish, poet Amanda Gorman, and tennis player Naomi Osaka. Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour will serve as honorary chairs.

Timothee Chalamet Credit: Elisabetta A. Villa/WireImage

The 2020 and 2021 annual fundraising galas — that take place for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City — were both postponed due to the pandemic. Although, the 2020 exhibition did open at the Met last year, the accompanying red carpet extravaganza that bring out the biggest stars and designers was not part of the celebration.

The 2022 Met Gala, which marks the opening of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual costume exhibit, will open in two parts. "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" is set to open on September 18, 2021 with part two, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," following on May 5 of 2022.