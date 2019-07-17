A Ghostbusters maze is coming to Universal's Halloween Horror Nights

Ray, when someone asks you if want a Ghostbusters attraction, you say yes!

For the first time, the beloved 1984 film will be coming to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort. Starting in September and running through November, the most memorable scenes, characters, and supernatural spirits from Ghostbusters will come to life in immersive mazes based off the movie, just in time for its 35th anniversary.

In each maze, guests will follow in the path of the Ghostbusters — Peter, Ray, Egon, and Winston — and venture through recreated scenes from the film, including the firehouse, New York Public Library, and the Temple of Gozer, all while spirits, specters, and ectoplasm-dripping phantasms attack from every corner.

As they venture deeper into the maze, guests will come face-to-face with an array of paranormal creatures, from the voracious Slimer to the all-powerful Gozer the Gozerian and in its ultimate destructor form: the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man.

Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, and Ernie Hudson starred as paranormal exterminators in the original Ghosbusters, which has since spawned countless TV series, videogames, comic books, and follow-up films (including Jason Reitman’s 2020 version). It’s also been turned into previous theme park attractions, like Universal Orlando’s Ghostbusters Spooktacular.

One of the buzziest attractions at 2018’s Halloween Horror Nights was the Stranger Things maze, which proved to be so successful that an all-new maze inspired by the hit Netflix series is coming to Hollywood and Orlando this year.

Halloween Horror Nights begins Friday, Sept. 6, in Orlando and Friday, Sept. 13, in Hollywood. Watch a teaser for the Ghostbusters attraction above.

