Jordan Peele is as freaked out by that Jared and Ivanka photo as everyone else

Regardless of your political persuasion, most people would agree there’s something creepy about that photo of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner staring out from Buckingham Palace during President Donald Trump’s visit to the United Kingdom. As one Twitter user noted, “It’s like The Shining only way scarier.”

Talking of horror movies, another person to find this image haunting is Get Out writer-director Jordan Peele. After another Twitter user tweeted the photo with the message “Yo Jordan Peele bro we don’t want this movie okay,” the filmmaker himself responded. “Between this and that terrifying sorority video, I’ve been getting a lot of great inspiration recently,” Peele wrote.

Peele’s most recent film, Us, is released on Digital, June 4, and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD, on June 18. All the releases boast an array of bonus features, including featurettes about the film, outtakes, and six deleted scenes.

Between this and that terrifying sorority video, I’ve been getting a lot of great inspiration recently. https://t.co/QMEmYlPQDr — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) June 4, 2019

