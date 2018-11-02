Mickey Mouse is turning 90 — and he’s going all out with his party venue.

A 16,000 square-foot space in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan has been converted into the Micky Mouse Club clubhouse from the 1990s. That’s right, you now have the chance to bop around that classic diner set just like Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Keri Russell, Ryan Gosling and more did 25 years ago — and EW has an exclusive first look at the space.

Courtesy of Disney

In addition to the recreated set, Mickey: The True Original Exhibition includes art and installations including Cosmic Cavern, a Mickey plush tower and many more interactive multi-sensory experiences, photo opportunities.

Courtesy of Disney

“For more than 60 years, the Mickey Mouse Club television series brought our True Original into the hearts and homes of millions of kids and families around the world,” the exhibition’s curator Darren Romanelli tells EW. “We thought it was only fitting to celebrate this pivotal chapter of Mickey’s story by bringing to life the iconic set we all remember from the 1990’s All New Mickey Mouse Club. We hope fans will love discovering the throwback touches, the curated 90’s jukebox, and select archival pieces from each version of the club. Guests might even be inspired to recreate some of the legendary performances that graced the clubhouse stage.”

Courtesy of Disney

Mickey: The True Original Exhibition will be open to the public Nov. 8 through Feb. 10 at 60 Tenth Ave. in New York City. Tickets can be purchased at disney.com/mickeytrueoriginal.

