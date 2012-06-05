Zac Brown Band

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
EW.com
EW.com
TV
All TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
Recaps
What to Watch
Animated
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Family
Horror
Reality
Sci-fi
Thriller
Movies
All Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Movie Previews
Music
All Music
Music Reviews
What to Watch
All What to Watch
What to Watch Podcast Episodes
TV Reviews
Movie Reviews
BINGE
All BINGE
EW's Binge Podcast Episodes
Recaps
Survivor
This is Us
RuPaul's Drag Race
Ozark
The Masked Singer
The Blacklist
The Walking Dead
Better Call Saul
The Awardist
All The Awardist
The Awardist Podcast Episodes
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Books
All Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
All Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
All Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Streaming
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Profile
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore EW.com
EW.com
EW.com
Search
Explore
Explore
Your guide to 2022's biggest tours
Your guide to 2022's biggest tours
From Billie Eilish and Bad Bunny to the Red Hot Chili Peppers and the Weeknd, here are all the artists who can't wait to get on the road again.
Read More
Your guide to the 2022 TV premiere dates
Your guide to the 2022 TV premiere dates
Read More
The 20 most anticipated books of 2022
The 20 most anticipated books of 2022
Read More
TV
TV
See All TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
Recaps
What to Watch
Animated
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Family
Horror
Reality
Sci-fi
Thriller
Movies
Movies
See All Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Movie Previews
Music
Music
See All Music
Music Reviews
What to Watch
What to Watch
See All What to Watch
What to Watch Podcast Episodes
TV Reviews
Movie Reviews
BINGE
BINGE
See All BINGE
EW's Binge Podcast Episodes
Recaps
Survivor
This is Us
RuPaul's Drag Race
Ozark
The Masked Singer
The Blacklist
The Walking Dead
Better Call Saul
The Awardist
The Awardist
See All The Awardist
The Awardist Podcast Episodes
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Books
Books
See All Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
Theater
See All Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Events
See All Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Streaming
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Profile
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Home
Entity
Zac Brown Band
Zac Brown Band
Share
Zac Brown Band
Most Recent
Madonna, BTS, Khalid
BTS, Madonna, Khalid, Billie Eilish, and more artists canceling shows over coronavirus
Read More
CMT Crossroads: Shawn Mendes And Zac Brown Band
Watch Shawn Mendes and Zac Brown Band duet on 'In My Blood'
Read More
Country to Country 2017 At O2 Arena
Zac Brown breaks down his band's rootsy new album
'We wanted it to be the most personal album that we've ever written,' Brown says
Read More
Image
Nashville's best guest star performances
Read More
Image
2015 CMT Music Awards performers added to lineup including Eric Church, Sam Hunt, Jake Owen
Read More
Zac Brown Band
'Jekyll + Hyde' by Zac Brown Band: EW review
Read More
Advertisement
More Zac Brown Band
Image
Zac Brown Band announces album, North American stadium tour
Image
CMA Awards: Best and Worst of the Broadcast
Image
Luke Bryan and Zac Brown hug it out at CMAs, plus Obamacare burn
CMA Awards: Dave Grohl goes country with Zac Brown Band
photo+5
Every truck, beer, and 'girl' reference on the current country chart
How country music went crazy: A comprehensive timeline of the genre's identity crisis
Eric Church
ACM Awards 2013: See the winners here!
Willie Nelson CMA
CMA Awards: Best and worst of the broadcast
Image
CMA Awards preview -- Who will win?
Eric Church
CMA Awards 2012: Eric Church leads nom, Snoop Dogg scores one, too
FRANK OCEAN
Album Sales: Frank Ocean sells 131,000 copies of 'Channel Orange,' but Zac Brown Band tops chart
Image
Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney: 2012 CMT Music Awards best and worst
All Zac Brown Band
Zac Brown Band
Zac Brown Band's new single 'The Wind' -- listen here
Article
//
June 05, 2012
Little Big Town
CMT Music Award Nominations: Little Big Town's 'Fix You' cover must win
Article
//
April 23, 2012
SHELTON MCENTIRE 02
ACM Awards: Best and worst of the broadcast
Article
//
April 02, 2012
Academy of Country Music Awards, Blake Shelton, ...
ACM Awards: And the winners are...
Article
//
April 01, 2012
Image
CMA Awards: Best and worst of the broadcast
Article
//
November 10, 2011
Jason Aldean
Jason Aldean, Zac Brown Band lead American Country Awards nominations
Article
//
October 13, 2011
CMA Nominees
CMA Award nominations
Article
//
September 06, 2011
Image
Zac Brown Band eat-and-greets the best in the biz?
Article
//
August 24, 2011
Image
Kenny Chesney at the New Meadowlands: Summer's best entrance?
Article
//
August 15, 2011
Rihanna, New Kids on the Block, Chris Brown, Lenny Kravitz, and more set to rock Today show's Toyota concert series
Article
//
May 06, 2011
ACM Awards: Miranda Lambert dominates, but Taylor Swift wins Entertainer of the Year
Article
//
April 03, 2011
Image
Jack Johnson, Bonnie Raitt and Maroon 5 debut new music for launch of Patagonia Music Collective
Article
//
March 01, 2011
Kenny Chesney revs up summer tour season: Who do you want to see on the road this summer?
Article
//
January 12, 2011
Image
CMA Awards winners list: Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton get lucky
Article
//
November 10, 2010
Image
CMA Awards: You really should watch this year
Article
//
November 01, 2010
Lil Wayne makes big jump to No. 1 on Billboard 200 albums chart
Article
//
October 20, 2010
Toby Keith tops Billboard 200 albums chart
Article
//
October 13, 2010
Zac Brown Band nabs the No. 1 spot on Billboard 200 albums chart
Article
//
September 29, 2010
Glee
Glee's Madonna tribute knocks Justin Bieber off No. 1 spot
Article
//
April 28, 2010
Image
Grammy rehearsals, day one: Zac Brown Band, P!nk, Lady Antebellum
Article
//
January 29, 2010
Advertisement
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
EW.com
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://ew.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.