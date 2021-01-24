YouTube

Bob the Drag Queen returns as The Pit Stop host for RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7
EW can exclusively reveal that the Drag Race season 8 champion will again host The Pit Stop review show through the all-winners edition of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7.
'Baby Shark' breaks YouTube record for first video to reach 10 billion views
Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the interwebs.
Alicia Keys decodes the 'Originals' and 'Unlocked' sides of Keys, her 'magical' upcoming album
Christy Carlson Romano explains why she doesn't talk to Even Stevens costar Shia LaBeouf
The two enjoyed a close-knit relationship as brother and sister on the Disney Channel show, but the actress explained that "in reality, it just wasn't like that."
Charlie Puth admits to 'hard to watch' comedy YouTuber past after video resurfaces on TikTok
"Bro, they're so hard to watch," the singer-songwriter said after his "Sexy Shades" music video went viral on the social video site.
The YouTuber behind that viral deepfake Mandalorian video now officially works for Lucasfilm
The YouTuber known as Shamook who deepfaked Luke Skywalker in The Mandalorian now has a Star Wars job.
'Charlie Bit My Finger' video to officially leave YouTube after selling for $760K as an NFT
There is now a "sole owner" of the viral video.
Viral 'Charlie Bit My Finger' video is being removed from YouTube and sold as NFT
Widely known as one of the most viral videos on YouTube, the Davies-Carr family who filmed the clip are auctioning the clip off on its 14th anniversary.
Will Smith set to get into the Best Shape of My Life on new series
Jennifer Lopez welcomes mom to sing their version of 'Sweet Caroline' at VAX LIVE concert
YouTube stops paying James Charles amid underage texting scandal
Cobra Kai stunt coordinators break down those kick-butt season 3 fights
James Charles apologizes for 'flirty' messages with underage boys: 'I'm ashamed'

'I f---ed up, and I need to take accountability for my actions,' the 21-year-old said in a new YouTube apology video.

Preview YouTube's time capsule Life in a Day 2020 in exclusive first trailer
Movies // January 24, 2021
Kevin Spacey dedicates latest Christmas video to those 'suffering' in 2020: 'You are not alone'
Movies // December 24, 2020
Floyd Mayweather will fight Logan Paul in February 2021 match
TV // December 06, 2020
RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 queens reunite for Halloween special
TV // October 14, 2020
BTS drop 'Dynamite' video and blow up YouTube viewing record
Music // August 21, 2020
Actor Patrick Renna premieres The Sandlot reunion trailer, talks TV reboot
Movies // July 09, 2020
YouTube wants your quarantine videos (and more) for Life in a Day 2020
Movies // July 08, 2020
Cobra Kai EPs explain Netflix move, tease possible spin-offs
TV // June 22, 2020
Cobra Kai moves to Netflix for season 3
TV // June 22, 2020
HBO makes Terence Nance's sketch show Random Acts of Flyness available for free on YouTube
TV // June 20, 2020
Beyoncé gives inspiring speech to 2020 graduates: 'Change has started with you'
Music // June 08, 2020
How to watch films from Cannes, Toronto, and more during YouTube's virtual film festival
Film Festivals // May 26, 2020
Ink Master star Daniel Silva arrested for murder after YouTuber Corey La Barrie's car crash death
Celebrity // May 11, 2020
Need new recipes for quarantine? Pixar's YouTube channel is here to help
Movies // April 28, 2020
YouTube to host virtual film festival with selections from Cannes, Toronto, and more
Film Festivals // April 27, 2020
HBO drag series We're Here to stream for free with star-filled pre-show
TV // April 20, 2020
Cheer up with an exclusive clip from Robin Williams' new posthumous YouTube channel
Celebrity // March 31, 2020
Exclusive: Kevin Hart discusses getting back to work — and working out — after car accident
TV // March 12, 2020
Justin Bieber gets candid about mental health struggles and addiction in docuseries Seasons
Music // February 03, 2020
You can now watch the Star Trek: Picard premiere for free
TV // January 30, 2020
Paris Hilton's new YouTube cooking show is truly something to behold
TV // January 17, 2020
Justin Bieber confirms he's battling and 'overcoming' Lyme disease
Celebrity // January 08, 2020
Get a taste of Justin Bieber's new album (and single 'Yummy') in YouTube docuseries trailer
Music // December 31, 2019
YouTube's FreddieMeter compares your singing to Freddie Mercury's — see how Rami Malek did
Music // November 14, 2019
YouTube asks Could You Survive the Movies? in new science series: Watch the exclusive trailer
Movies // October 14, 2019
