WWE

Most Recent

Scott Hall, WWE legend also known as Razor Ramon, dies at 63
Known for his swaggering persona and signature toothpick, Hall co-founded the bad-boy group NWO.
WrestleMania star Paul Orndorff, a.k.a. Mr. Wonderful, dies at 71
Hulk Hogan and more have shared tributes to Orndorff.
John Cena confirms rumors of a WWE return: 'I haven't had my last match'
The F9 star confirmed to Jimmy Fallon this week that a return to the ring is in the cards.
Stone Cold Steve Austin still gets emotional seeing his final match with the Rock
The legendary wrestler takes a walk down memory lane with EW ahead of his A&E/WWE biography debut.
Soulja Boy sparks feud with WWE stars after calling pro wrestling 'fake'
Peacock becomes the exclusive streaming destination for the WWE Network
Peacock is getting more than 17,000 hours of new, original, and library programming from the WWE Network.
Advertisement

More WWE

WWE Hall of Fame ring announcer Howard Finkel dies at 69
Many in the WWE universe have extended their condolences to the Finkel family.
WWE an 'essential business' according to Florida governor, will resume live shows
WWE Smackdown is even weirder to watch with no audience
Watch monsters get rowdy in WWE animated movie 'Rumble'
Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista to enter WWE Hall of Fame
Dwayne Johnson will make his WWE return on Fox's Smackdown premiere
What you need to know about Quibi, Jeffrey Katzenberg's bite-size streaming service

© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com