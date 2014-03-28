Wu-Tang Clan

Most Recent

Music from Alicia Keys, Ricky Martin, Wu-Tang Clan, and more added to the National Recording Registry
The Library of Congress inducted 25 new recordings into its collection this year, including 'Songs in A Minor,' 'Livin' La Vida Loca,' and 'Bohemian Rhapsody.'
U.S. government sells one-of-a-kind Wu‑Tang album forfeited by fraudster Martin Shkreli
Proceeds from the sale of Once Upon a Time in Shaolin will go toward Shkreli's debt.
RZA on joining forces with Bob Odenkirk in the action movie Nobody
The Wu-Tang Clan architect also gives an update on his long-in-the-works solo album The Cure.
Your guide to season 2 of the Verzuz Instagram battles: Jeezy vs. Gucci Mane and more
Timbaland and Swizz Beatz are back with more matchups. Here are the musicians who came out on top this time around.
Your guide to the Verzuz Instagram battles: Ludacris vs. Nelly, Babyface vs. Teddy Riley, and more
Here's which musicians have been battling it out, and who came out on top.
Sophia Chang talks being The Baddest Bitch in the Room, and working with Wu-Tang Clan
More Wu-Tang Clan

How Gravediggaz made a gruesome hip-hop masterpiece
Prince Paul, RZA, Frukwan, and Poetic's 6 Feet Deep — which turns 25 this month — is a venerated classic that spawned its own subgenre
Re-enter the Wu-Tang: The iconic rap crew on legacy and looking ahead
Feds want to seize Martin Shkreli's $2 million Wu-Tang Clan album
Martin Shkreli played part of the secret Wu-Tang Clan album on his live stream
Raekwon, A$AP Rocky release 'I Got Money'
Panda Bear tackles mortality, vintage hip-hop on 'Grim Reaper'
RZA talks about the new Wu-Tang record and why 'Sabrina' inspires him

All Wu-Tang Clan

Wu Tang's 'Shaolin,' and five other all-time crazy box sets
Article // March 28, 2014
Wu-Tang Clan to release one copy of new album, sell it for millions
Article // March 27, 2014
Gift of the Day: Wu Tang Brand 20th anniversary bike
Article // December 20, 2013
RZA releases Paul Walker tribute song 'Destiny Bends': Hear it here
Article // December 02, 2013
Livestream the Bonnaroo Festival starting today -- watch Paul McCartney, Macklemore, Nas, the National and more
Article // June 14, 2013
ODB, Eazy-E getting touring holograms
Article // May 15, 2013
Coachella day 3 -- On the scene
Article // April 15, 2013
Dhani Harrison on 'Beautiful Creatures,' the RZA, and Abbey Road
Article // February 22, 2013
RZA's 'The Man with the Iron Fists' Soundtrack -- Hear it here
Article // October 18, 2012
Lauryn Hill, Nas, Erykah Badu and more set to hit Rock the Bells 2011 Festival stages
Article // May 25, 2011
Justin Bieber and Kanye West: Raekwon tells us all about their unlikely collab, plus the 'uncommon brilliance' of Kanye's next album
Article // August 19, 2010
Wu-Tang Clan, Slick Rick, and more to perform full albums on Rock the Bells tour
Article // May 25, 2010
Raekwon and Ghostface Killah bring 'Wu-Massacre' to NYC's Nokia Theater
Article // March 06, 2010
Aziz Ansari screams at rappers: RAAAAAAAANDY is hilariously 'AAAAAAAANGRY'
Article // February 23, 2010
Raekwon on Wu-Massacre, the future of the Wu-Tang Clan, his label dreams, and more
Article // February 19, 2010
