World of Wonder

Bob the Drag Queen returns as The Pit Stop host for RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7
EW can exclusively reveal that the Drag Race season 8 champion will again host The Pit Stop review show through the all-winners edition of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7.
Jiggly Caliente joins Drag Race Philippines as a judge
The RuPaul's Drag Race season 4 alum boards Drag Race Philippines as a judge on the franchise's first international edition with an official Untucked after-show.
How Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne 'forged a career' on mocking Donald Trump
The Vivienne says that trying to live up to her Trump Snatch Game on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 was the "scariest thing" she's ever done.
RuPaul werks her waffle to Belgium for Drag Race Belgique
Mama Ru's Drag Race empire takes over Belgium on season 1 of Drag Race Belgique.
All Stars 7 cast promises that guest judge Cameron Diaz is a Drag Race superfan: 'She knew everything'
"Some judges that come on don't seem to be present, but she was very knowledgeable," Trinity The Tuck exclusively tells EW of Diaz's guest judging spot.
Drag Race winners tease huge All Stars 7 twist: 'It's the reason I said yes'
"I hated it. I wanted it to not be how it was — at the beginning," teases Monét X Change of the twisty format change in AS7.