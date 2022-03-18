World of Wonder

Bob the Drag Queen returns as The Pit Stop host for RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7
EW can exclusively reveal that the Drag Race season 8 champion will again host The Pit Stop review show through the all-winners edition of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7.
Jiggly Caliente joins Drag Race Philippines as a judge
The RuPaul's Drag Race season 4 alum boards Drag Race Philippines as a judge on the franchise's first international edition with an official Untucked after-show.
How Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne 'forged a career' on mocking Donald Trump
The Vivienne says that trying to live up to her Trump Snatch Game on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 was the "scariest thing" she's ever done.
RuPaul werks her waffle to Belgium for Drag Race Belgique
Mama Ru's Drag Race empire takes over Belgium on season 1 of Drag Race Belgique.
All Stars 7 cast promises that guest judge Cameron Diaz is a Drag Race superfan: 'She knew everything'
"Some judges that come on don't seem to be present, but she was very knowledgeable," Trinity The Tuck exclusively tells EW of Diaz's guest judging spot.
Drag Race winners tease huge All Stars 7 twist: 'It's the reason I said yes'
"I hated it. I wanted it to not be how it was — at the beginning," teases Monét X Change of the twisty format change in AS7.
See Drag Race winners reunite in EW's stunning All Stars 7 portraits
Feast your eyes on these all-star queens.
Drag Race winner Yvie Oddly previews her 'more evolved' rebellious form on All Stars 7
"If drag loses the rebellious edge, then drag loses its integrity as an art form at all," Yvie Oddly tells EW — while dressed as Jesus.
Winner, winner, chicken dinner: RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 is about to feed us all
Watch Cameron Diaz, Naomi Campbell gag Drag Race winners in first All Stars 7 trailer
Who will be crowned RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 winner?
RuPaul hilariously drops into the Drag Race season 14 finale on a fan of giant candy bars: 'It's chocolate'
See Kerri Colby's Thanos glove, puppets, and more of the best Drag Race season 14 finale looks

Kornbread says she won't return for RuPaul's Drag Race season 15
TV // March 18, 2022
DeJa Skye reveals more Lil Jon Snatch Game stunts she almost pulled on Drag Race
EW's Binge Podcast Episodes // March 16, 2022
Never-before-seen Snatch Game disaster sends RuPaul's Drag Race into smackdown chaos
TV // March 11, 2022
Blu Hydrangea reveals horniest, shadiest Drag Race UK vs. the World moments — plus a Pangina bombshell
TV // March 08, 2022
The winner of RuPaul's Drag Race UK Versus the World is…
TV // March 08, 2022
Willow Pill is freeing their body and soul on powerful trans journey: 'It felt more like relief'
TV // March 08, 2022
Drag Race France crowns season 12 alum Nicky Doll as its host
TV // March 04, 2022
RuPaul's Drag Race star Willow Pill comes out as trans: 'Starting to finally feel bits of happiness'
TV // March 03, 2022
Kerri Colby won't be silenced after Drag Race exit: 'The goal is to make your mark in history'
TV // February 28, 2022
Lady Camden mustache you to respect the pain behind her Drag Race Freddie Mercury stunt: 'It did hurt'
EW's Binge Podcast Episodes // February 22, 2022
RuPaul's Drag Race star Jasmine Kennedie comes out as trans: 'I'm going to get to the place I want to be'
TV // February 18, 2022
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars renewed for season 7 on Paramount+
TV // February 15, 2022
Jasmine Kennedie reveals Alyssa Edwards surprise-called her after RuPaul's 'younger' comparison on Drag Race
EW's Binge Podcast Episodes // February 15, 2022
Maddy Morphosis' girlfriend was shocked to learn about that epic Untucked fight after Drag Race exit
TV // February 14, 2022
Eliminated Drag Race season 14 queens share looks they would've worn on the runway
TV // February 11, 2022
Drag Race season 14 queen Bosco comes out as trans: 'I'm the happiest I've ever been'
TV // February 10, 2022
Kornbread might be missing on Drag Race, but she's not going anywhere: 'I ain't stopping here'
TV // February 07, 2022
Orion Story fought a private battle on Drag Race, but still went out 'looking hot as hell'
TV // February 07, 2022
Shocking ankle injury forces RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 queen's early elimination
TV // February 04, 2022
Jujubee and Mo Heart read their best RuPaul's Drag Race moments, from Eartha Kitt to a wig on the ceiling
TV // February 02, 2022
Mo Heart reveals why she changed her name for RuPaul's Drag Race UK Versus the World
TV // February 01, 2022
Jujubee, Mo Heart tease fashion, fire, and no 'brown cow stunning' on RuPaul's Drag Race UK Versus the World
TV // January 31, 2022
Drag Race star Alyssa Hunter details the Anaconda look she almost wore on the Jennifer Lopez runway
TV // January 31, 2022
Jennifer Lopez makes the queens 'get loud' for her RuPaul's Drag Race debut: 'Make me proud!'
TV // January 28, 2022
Orion Story says Drag Race saved her from homelessness: 'I came back from the show and got my s--- together!'
EW's Binge Podcast Episodes // January 25, 2022
