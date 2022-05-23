12 great black-and-white TV episodes
From Pretty Little Liars to Twin Peaks, it's never a bad time for a black-and-white episode, so long as it's done right. Here are the shows that knocked it out of the park.
The 50 best episodes of Smallville
Celebrate the landmark young Superman drama's 20th anniversary by revisiting the show's best episodes.
15 of the best high school dance moments in teen TV
Teen TV shows know how to deliver memorably high school dance moments. So, from romantic slow dances to surprise snuff films, here are the dance moments that left an impact.
Warner Bros. Studio Tour expands its Friends experience with new sets
See EW's exclusive photos from the updated experience, including a rebuilt set of Monica's apartment.