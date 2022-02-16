Warner Bros.

Simu Liu teases Margot Robbie's Barbie movie as 'vibrant and full of life'
The Shang-Chi star says he’s doing a lot of dancing on the set of Greta Gerwig's upcoming Barbie film.
Margot Robbie is betting on a new Ocean's Eleven movie set in 1960s Europe
The Harley Quinn actress will star in and produce a new installment of the heist franchise.
Harry Styles and Florence Pugh get steamy in unsettling Don't Worry Darling trailer
All is not right in this world.
How Fantastic Beasts finally addresses Dumbledore's sexuality
But given J.K. Rowling’s problematic comments about trans issues, is it too, little late?
Fantastic Beasts may be the most cursed franchise in Hollywood
From casting controversies to a now-problematic author, here are the many scandals the Harry Potter spin-off has faced.
Josh Brolin compared dad 'paunches' with Javier Bardem at the Oscars before Dune: Part Two films in July
"I haven't quite started working on it," the Outer Range series star said grabbing his stomach on Thursday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan.