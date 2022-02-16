Warner Bros.

Simu Liu teases Margot Robbie's Barbie movie as 'vibrant and full of life'
The Shang-Chi star says he’s doing a lot of dancing on the set of Greta Gerwig's upcoming Barbie film.
Margot Robbie is betting on a new Ocean's Eleven movie set in 1960s Europe
The Harley Quinn actress will star in and produce a new installment of the heist franchise.
Harry Styles and Florence Pugh get steamy in unsettling Don't Worry Darling trailer
All is not right in this world.
How Fantastic Beasts finally addresses Dumbledore's sexuality
But given J.K. Rowling’s problematic comments about trans issues, is it too, little late?
Fantastic Beasts may be the most cursed franchise in Hollywood
From casting controversies to a now-problematic author, here are the many scandals the Harry Potter spin-off has faced.  
Josh Brolin compared dad 'paunches' with Javier Bardem at the Oscars before Dune: Part Two films in July
"I haven't quite started working on it," the Outer Range series star said grabbing his stomach on Thursday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan.
Zack Snyder's Justice League didn't win an Oscar but got the 2022 Oscars Cheer Moment
Cinema is officially saved, people.
Oscars 2022 winners list: Will Smith, Jessica Chastain, CODA win big at wildest Academy Awards in years
Will Smith, Jessica Chastain, 'CODA' win big at wildest Academy Awards in years.
Jennifer Lopez celebrates Selena movie's 25th anniversary: 'Selena and her family mean so much to me'
Ciara joins The Color Purple movie musical as adult version of Halle Bailey's Nettie
Spider-Man, Squid Game, WandaVision win big at 2022 Critics Choice Super Awards: See the full list
Amy Schumer reveals why she dropped out of Barbie movie — and it involves a high heel made of Jell-O
2022 Oscars winner predictions: From Will Smith to CODA, here's who will win at the 94th Academy Awards

See EW's expert picks for winners in all 23 categories, including Penélope Cruz, Ariana DeBose, Troy Kotsur, and more top contenders.

John Cena to play big-shot lawyer in live-action/animated Looney Tunes movie Coyote vs. Acme
Movies // February 16, 2022
Simu Liu in talks to join Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling
Movies // February 12, 2022
How to watch the 2022 Oscar nominees
Oscars // February 08, 2022
See the full list of 2022 Oscar nominees
Oscars // February 08, 2022
Batman rewatch: Has Batman & Robin gotten better or did everything else get worse?
Movies // February 03, 2022
Riddler crashes a funeral in The Batman extended scene
Movies // January 31, 2022
Mortal Kombat sequel is a go, many original stars expected to return
Movies // January 26, 2022
New Batgirl casting marks the first transgender character in a live-action DC Comics movie
Movies // January 25, 2022
King Richard star Aunjanue Ellis on fighting for Queen Oracene's voice to be heard
Movies // January 19, 2022
Leslie Grace suits up in first look at Batgirl: 'Let me kick their butts'
Movies // January 14, 2022
Aquaman stars celebrate end of filming sequel with waterworks in behind-the-scenes photo
Movies // January 13, 2022
Ben Affleck on why he 'wasn't happy' filming Justice League and what he learned from it
Movies // January 11, 2022
Harry Potter stars look back on when Emma Watson considered leaving franchise
Movies // January 01, 2022
Harry Potter alum Tom Felton's emotional tribute to his on-screen mom Helen McCrory in HBO Max cast reunion
Movies // January 01, 2022
Daniel Radcliffe reveals crush on Helena Bonham Carter in years-old letter: 'I wish I'd just been born 10 years earlier'
Movies // January 01, 2022
Daniel Radcliffe admits he was 'an absolute dick' about Ron and Hermione kissing scene
Movies // January 01, 2022
Daniel Radcliffe confirms Harry Potter teen actors were at 'peak hormone' during Goblet of Fire
Movies // January 01, 2022
Everything we know about Harry Potter reunion special Return to Hogwarts
Movies // December 29, 2021
A Matrix Resurrections scene about doing a sequel without its creators has some truth to it
Movies // December 28, 2021
Catwoman and the Dark Knight join forces in riveting new trailer for The Batman
Trailers // December 27, 2021
Priyanka Chopra had a 'sacred' experience playing a grown-up Sati in The Matrix Resurrections
Movies // December 23, 2021
Batman icon Michael Keaton joins Batgirl
Movies // December 22, 2021
The Matrix Resurrections cast discuss nostalgia, action, and the 'live environment' on set
Movies // December 22, 2021
Jada Pinkett Smith's Niobe went through 'a couple different versions' for The Matrix Resurrections
Movies // December 21, 2021
The Matrix Resurrections review: After an 18-year gap, it's time to get red-pilled again
Movie Reviews // December 21, 2021
