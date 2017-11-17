Walt Disney Pictures

Fire Island's Joel Kim Booster says making LGBTQ film for Disney amid 'Don't Say Gay' bill weighs on him heavily
'It's not something I'm happy about. I'll say that,' the 'Fire Island' creator and star tells EW.
John Oliver calls Disney 'morally bankrupt' for donating to 'Don't Say Gay' bill politicians
"Are they morally bankrupt for doing that? Who's to say? I'll tell you: I am. I am to say. After all, I'm Zazu," said the Lion King voice actor on his show Last Week Tonight.
Hollywood studios are pulling movie releases from Russia
Disney, Warner Bros., Sony, Paramount, and Universal have paused the release of their films in Russia, including Turning Red, The Batman, and Morbius.
Indiana Jones 5 delayed another year to 2023
Disney also shifts its Marvel movie schedule.
Ryan Reynolds says Disney passed on his Deadpool-Bambi crossover pitch
Reynolds had a different idea in mind instead of that Deadpool-Korg bit.
Black Widow review: Scarlett Johansson's superspy leads a smart thriller with a family twist
West Side Story breakout tapped to play Disney's live-action Snow White
Latinx actress Rachel Zegler to play the Disney princess for the upcoming movie.
Killing Eve's Jodie Comer makes the 'intimidating' leap into movies with Free Guy
Comer takes her first leading lady role in a major Hollywood production with this summer's Free Guy. And it's just the start.
How the team behind Luca broke the Pixar mold to create a 2D-inspired summer dream
Hide your Dalmatians: Cruella lands on Disney+ today
Emma Thompson and Emma Stone on their wickedly stylish Cruella rivalry
With A Quiet Place and Jungle Cruise, Emily Blunt headlines Hollywood's comeback season
Everything to know about Cruella, the de-vilish dognapper origin story

She’s just getting started, dahling.

A Wrinkle in Time poster: Ava DuVernay shatters your reality
Movies // November 17, 2017
25 best movie adaptations of classic children's books
Books // October 19, 2017
Game of Thrones composer scoring Ava DuVernay's A Wrinkle In Time
Movies // September 28, 2017
Disney brings creepy kids from A Wrinkle in Time to Comic-Con
Comic-Con // July 20, 2017
Sam Mendes in early talks to direct live-action Pinocchio for Disney
Movies // May 22, 2017
Pirates of the Caribbean 5 revisits its dual Disney legacies
Movies // April 26, 2017
Will Smith circling Genie role in Disney's live-action Aladdin
Movies // April 19, 2017
Disney won't censor Beauty and the Beast gay scenes for Malaysia
Movies // March 15, 2017
Eva Green could take flight in Tim Burton's Dumbo
Movies // March 07, 2017
As a dad, I'm glad Beauty and the Beast features a gay character
Movies // March 03, 2017
'Alice in Wonderland 2' and 'The Jungle Book' snag release dates
Article // November 22, 2013
Jon Favreau in talks to direct Disney's 'The Jungle Book'
Article // November 05, 2013
'Saving Mr. Banks': Tom Hanks, Emma Thompson in new poster
Article // July 29, 2013
'The Lone Ranger': 'Metaphorical universe' or just 'Wild Wild West' without Will Smith?
Article // April 14, 2013
'Lone Ranger' costar Ruth Wilson saddles up for epic possibilities -- EXCLUSIVE FIRST LOOK
Article // April 10, 2013
Joss Whedon on board for 'Avengers' sequel, working on Marvel-based TV show
Article // August 07, 2012
Pixar's 'Finding Nemo' getting sequel -- REPORT
Article // July 17, 2012
'The Avengers' hits $600 million in U.S. box office
Article // June 26, 2012
Disney: Ex-Warner Bros. chief to run studio
Article // May 31, 2012
Tim Burton talks about 'Frankenweenie'
Article // May 12, 2012
'Avengers' sequel officially in the works
Article // May 08, 2012
Joss Whedon: 'Avengers' box office opens at $178 mil overseas
Article // April 29, 2012
Disney chairman Rich Ross resigns
Article // April 20, 2012
Angelina Jolie's 'Maleficent' gets release date
Article // April 09, 2012
Disney will lose $200 million on 'John Carter'
Article // March 19, 2012
