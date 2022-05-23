Walt Disney Company

Most Recent

Disney reverses course by speaking out against Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill, pledges $5 million to LGBTQ organizations
Disney CEO Bob Chapek said the company was "opposed to the bill from the outset," but chose "not to take a public position on it because we felt we could be more effective working behind the scenes."
Women in Film, ReFrame, Time's Up slam Disney's 'gendered character attack' on Scarlett Johansson
The organizations criticized the studio's response to the Black Widow star's lawsuit in a joint statement Friday.
Zach Galifianakis is the best malfunctioning robot pal in first Ron's Gone Wrong trailer
Meet Ron, who's like an itty-bitty Baymax.
Blue Sky Studios, home of the Ice Age movies, to shut down over 'current economic realities'
Disney is closing the studio behind Ice Age, Rio, and Spies in Disguise.
Disneyland to become massive COVID-19 vaccination site
The new "Super POD" location will be operational later this week.
Disney plans to expand the Star Wars universe with 10 shows
Advertisement

More Walt Disney Company

Disney unveils 20th Television, ending the era of 20th Century Fox TV
The logo seen on shows for decades is no more. Say hi to 20th Television.
Pixar sets coming-of-age sea monster movie Luca as next title: See a first look
A young sea monster posing as a boy has an unforgettable summer on the Italian Riviera with his newfound best friend.
Disney pledges $5 million donation to social justice nonprofits amid George Floyd protests
R.I.P. Fox, long live Disney's rebranded 20th Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures
Disney to buy 21st Century Fox assets for $52.4 billion
New Aladdin actor pays tribute to original film on 25th anniversary
Disney lifts Los Angeles Times media blackout following backlash from critics

© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com