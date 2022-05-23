Walt Disney Company

Disney reverses course by speaking out against Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill, pledges $5 million to LGBTQ organizations
Disney CEO Bob Chapek said the company was "opposed to the bill from the outset," but chose "not to take a public position on it because we felt we could be more effective working behind the scenes."
Women in Film, ReFrame, Time's Up slam Disney's 'gendered character attack' on Scarlett Johansson
The organizations criticized the studio's response to the Black Widow star's lawsuit in a joint statement Friday.
Zach Galifianakis is the best malfunctioning robot pal in first Ron's Gone Wrong trailer
Meet Ron, who's like an itty-bitty Baymax.
Blue Sky Studios, home of the Ice Age movies, to shut down over 'current economic realities'
Disney is closing the studio behind Ice Age, Rio, and Spies in Disguise.
Disneyland to become massive COVID-19 vaccination site
The new "Super POD" location will be operational later this week.