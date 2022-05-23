Filmmaker Brent Renaud shot and killed in Ukraine while making refugee documentary
Off to War and Last Chance High documentary director was 50 years old when he was killed by Russian forces while working in Ukraine.
See Michael K. Williams in Black Market season 2, one of the late actor's final projects
In this premiere preview, the actor meets with one of Miami's underground credit card scamming cartels.
17 new 9/11 documentaries to commemorate 20th anniversary
What to watch, when, and how you can watch them.
Wrestling legend Chris Jericho teases Dark Side of the Ring season 3
The wrestling documentary series returns on May 6.
David Arquette recalls being out of his depth in Dark Side of the Ring season 3 trailer
Vice's wrestling documentary series returns May 6.