Universal Pictures

Billy Eichner's LGBTQ+ cast shatters rom-com history in Bros trailer: 'Love is love... that is bulls---!'
The actor-comedian leads the first gay rom-com from a major theatrical studio alongside Luke Macfarlane, Bowen Yang, Ts Madison, Monica Raymund, and 'RuPaul's Drag Race' winner Symone.
David Lynch joins the cast of Steven Spielberg's next movie, The Fabelmans
The filmmaker and Twin Peaks co-creator has joined the semi-autobiographical film in a secret role.
Jennifer Lopez, Maluma make sweet musical love on stage in dreamy Marry Me clip
EW's exclusive clip teases the magnetic chemistry J.Lo and Maluma share on stage at Madison Square Garden in a sweet preview of their new rom-com Marry Me.
Julia Fox met with Madonna to discuss potential Debi Mazar role in new biopic
The Uncut Gems star is being considered for the part of the pop icon's longtime friend, EW has learned.
Jessica Chastain's genuine pain face made it into The 355 stunt scene: 'That really hurt!'
Chastain promises that her incredible wince captured on film in the upcoming action flick is 'not acting' after she jumped from a 22-foot ledge.