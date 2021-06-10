Universal Pictures

Billy Eichner's LGBTQ+ cast shatters rom-com history in Bros trailer: 'Love is love... that is bulls---!'
The actor-comedian leads the first gay rom-com from a major theatrical studio alongside Luke Macfarlane, Bowen Yang, Ts Madison, Monica Raymund, and 'RuPaul's Drag Race' winner Symone.
David Lynch joins the cast of Steven Spielberg's next movie, The Fabelmans
The filmmaker and Twin Peaks co-creator has joined the semi-autobiographical film in a secret role.
Jennifer Lopez, Maluma make sweet musical love on stage in dreamy Marry Me clip
EW's exclusive clip teases the magnetic chemistry J.Lo and Maluma share on stage at Madison Square Garden in a sweet preview of their new rom-com Marry Me.
Julia Fox met with Madonna to discuss potential Debi Mazar role in new biopic
The Uncut Gems star is being considered for the part of the pop icon's longtime friend, EW has learned.
The 355 review: A sleek, silly, and surprisingly fun female spy thriller
Hey, ladies.
Jessica Chastain's genuine pain face made it into The 355 stunt scene: 'That really hurt!'
Chastain promises that her incredible wince captured on film in the upcoming action flick is 'not acting' after she jumped from a 22-foot ledge.
Prepare to be shook by Jennifer Lopez's voice in rom-com revival Marry Me
Director Kat Coiro exclusively tells EW Lopez is "the only person" who can mount a romantic-comedy revival as she prepares to sing her heart out (literally) in Marry Me.
Chris Pratt is still trying to save the dinosaurs in new Jurassic World Dominion photo
'Jurassic World Dominion' director Colin Trevorrow teases a very different kind of 'Jurassic Park' movie.
Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy reuniting with Christopher Nolan to play Oppenheimer
Dear Evan Hansen review: A too-old star is the least of this musical's problems
Billy Eichner's Bros rom-com will have all-LGBTQ main cast — even the straight roles
Hollywood's chaotic summer reflects a film industry in transition — with no end in sight
Halloween Kills to debut on Peacock on same day as theatrical release

The new entry in the long-running horror franchise is the latest film to go day-and-date amid a chaotic movie landscape.

Minions try to derail Tokyo Olympics hopefuls in adorable NBC promos
TV // June 10, 2021
Vin Diesel honors 'eternal brotherhood' with Paul Walker as F9 revs towards theaters
Movies // June 07, 2021
Ben Platt and his blue polo are back in first Dear Evan Hansen trailer
Movies // May 18, 2021
Reunion tour! Josie and the Pussycats stars reunite for the movie's 20th anniversary
Movies // April 10, 2021
Diablo Cody didn't 'quit' Madonna biopic despite reports: studio source
Movies // April 02, 2021
Elizabeth Banks to direct Cocaine Bear, based on a true story involving cocaine and a bear
Movies // March 09, 2021
The insights and inspirations behind Alexandra Andrews' thrilling debut Who Is Maud Dixon?
Author Interviews // February 19, 2021
Jordan Peele taps Keke Palmer as star of new mystery horror film
Movies // February 16, 2021
Borat 2, Palm Springs, and more among 2021 Writers Guild Awards nominees
The Awardist // February 16, 2021
Eternals director Chloé Zhao sets sci-fi Western Dracula movie
Movies // February 04, 2021
Wicked movie musical taps Jon M. Chu to direct
Movies // February 02, 2021
Invincible live-action movie will exist separate from Amazon's animated series
Movies // January 26, 2021
We found 4 more things you don't know about Love Actually
Movies // November 19, 2020
See Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson cozy up in first Marry Me movie photos
Movies // November 11, 2020
Jennifer Lopez rom-com Marry Me moves to summer 2021 release date
Movies // November 10, 2020
Jordan Peele's next horror film sets summer 2022 release date
Movies // November 09, 2020
Jurassic Park trio reunite as Jurassic World: Dominion resumes filming after COVID delays
Movies // October 23, 2020
Tom Hanks spreads News of the World in stunning new trailer
Movies // October 22, 2020
Jurassic World: Dominion release delayed a year to summer 2022
Movies // October 06, 2020
Reschedule the family barbecue: F9 release postponed to Memorial Day weekend
Movies // October 02, 2020
13 Reasons Why star Anne Winters recreates Madonna looks in attempt to win biopic role
Movies // September 28, 2020
Madonna to direct her own biopic: 'Who better to tell it than me?'
Movies // September 15, 2020
Jordan Peele and Issa Rae team up for Sinkhole genre film tackling female perfection
Movies // July 29, 2020
Peter Farrelly producing film based on '90s TV series Wishbone
Movies // July 15, 2020
Jurassic World: Dominion returns to set, studio denies reports of filming delays
Movies // July 10, 2020
