TNT

Spider-Man, Squid Game, WandaVision win big at 2022 Critics Choice Super Awards: See the full list
See the full list of fan-favorite movies and TV shows that won at the Critics Choice Super Awards, also including Dune, No Time to Die, Loki, Yellowjackets, Midnight Mass, and more.
Marlee Matlin says CODA ensemble's SAG Awards win proves 'deaf actors can work just like anybody else'
Oscar-winning actress praises director Sian Heder for "including deaf culture" in her SAG Award-winning film: "We, deaf actors, have come a long way."
Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper send SAG Awards off the deep end with sweet A Star Is Born reunion
Gaga and Cooper hugged it out during the 2022 SAG Awards.
CODA blazes trail for deaf actors at Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022: See the full list of winners
See which actors other actors love the most at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, where CODA, Succession, Squid Game, and more won big.
Watch EW & PEOPLE's live red carpet pre-show from the 2022 SAG Awards
See the stars at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.
2022 SAG Award winner predictions: Succession, Ted Lasso, Will Smith and King Richard should prevail
See our predictions in every TV and movie category.
How to watch the 2022 SAG Awards and red carpet pre-show
Don't miss a moment of the glitz and glamour.
Claws star Niecy Nash on the twists and turns of the series finale: 'Nobody saw that coming'
The star and producer of the TNT drama shares how the series finale proved on and off screen that "sometimes your life doesn't end up the way you planned."
Snowpiercer star Daveed Diggs teases 'badass' season 3
Your guide to the 2022 TV premiere dates
Young Smurf returns in Animal Kingdom season 5 sneak peek
Watch the 2021 SAG Awards pre-show, featuring exclusive nominee interviews
Snowpiercer EP talks season 2 finale, fate of major character

Executive producer Becky Clements discusses Monday night's game-changer episode.

Snowpiercer EP looks back on the game-changing season 1 finale and forward to season 2
TV // July 13, 2020
The best TV shows on Hulu right now (February 2022)
TV // July 01, 2020
Your guide to all the summer 2020 TV premiere dates
TV // June 01, 2020
Everything you need to know about HBO Max
TV // May 27, 2020
How the Snowpiercer TV series got back on track
TV // May 14, 2020
Snowpiercer TV series trailer reveals all that's left of the world
TV // May 05, 2020
He drinks and he wins things: Peter Dinklage gets SAG Award for Game of Thrones final season
SAG Awards // January 19, 2020
Finally! TNT's Snowpiercer TV series gets May premiere date
TV // January 15, 2020
TNT airing 9-hour Supernatural marathon on Halloween
TV // October 10, 2019
Claws renewed for fourth and final season on TNT
TV // October 01, 2019
What to Watch on Tuesday: A rollercoaster of triumph, tragedies, and twists on the Pose season finale
TV // August 20, 2019
TNT pulls Jussie Smollett's Drop the Mic episode following actor's arrest
TV // February 21, 2019
TNT picks up Alienist sequel The Angel of Darkness
TV // August 16, 2018
The Alienist cast discusses how the show's themes of discrimination resonate today
TV // January 22, 2018
On set with The Alienist: Take a trip behind the scenes of the lush new period drama
TV // January 22, 2018
Will canceled at TNT after one season
TV // September 05, 2017
TNT's Good Behavior season 2 trailer teems with 'Tainted Love'
TV // August 16, 2017
Claws star Karrueche Tran on that finale surprise and what's next
TV // August 13, 2017
Claws: Karrueche Tran previews the twisty season finale
TV // August 11, 2017
The Last Ship season 4 trailer plants seeds of hope — and hazard
Comic-Con // July 23, 2017
Will: 5 ways 'The Two Gentlemen' twists history
Recaps // July 17, 2017
Will: Young Shakespeare seeks fame in series premiere clip
TV // June 29, 2017
Will: Shakespeare's pen clashes with the government's sword in new trailer
TV // June 12, 2017
The Alienist: Dakota Fanning, Daniel Brühl, Luke Evans star in grim trailer
TV // May 17, 2017
Charles Barkley tackles discrimination in new trailer for TNT's 'American Race'
TV // April 26, 2017
