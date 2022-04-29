The Winchesters trailer shows Supernatural parents hunting their first demon together
Drake Rodger and Meg Donnelly star as John Winchester and Mary Campbell in the new '70s-set prequel series.
Riverdale prepares for the end with a seventh and final season
Season 7 of the hit teen drama will be the last.
The Flash showrunner teases the season 8 finale and the series' ultimate ending
"There are some unanswered questions that I want answered," Eric Wallace says.
Riverdale recap: Veronica is venomous and Archie says 'forge me now'
Are we returning to ships of the past, or was that Veronica-Archie kiss truly platonic?
Here's every show canceled or renewed by the broadcast networks
R.I.P. Mr. Mayor, Naomi, B Positive, Dynasty, Queens, Magnum P.I., The Big Leap, and many more.
Why Legacies getting canceled is about more than just losing a show
For the first time in 13 years, there won't be a Vampire Diaries show on the air.