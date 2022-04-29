The CW

The Winchesters trailer shows Supernatural parents hunting their first demon together
Drake Rodger and Meg Donnelly star as John Winchester and Mary Campbell in the new '70s-set prequel series.
Riverdale prepares for the end with a seventh and final season
Season 7 of the hit teen drama will be the last.
The Flash showrunner teases the season 8 finale and the series' ultimate ending
"There are some unanswered questions that I want answered," Eric Wallace says.
Riverdale recap: Veronica is venomous and Archie says 'forge me now'
Are we returning to ships of the past, or was that Veronica-Archie kiss truly platonic?
Here's every show canceled or renewed by the broadcast networks
R.I.P. Mr. Mayor, Naomi, B Positive, Dynasty, Queens, Magnum P.I., The Big Leap, and many more.
Why Legacies getting canceled is about more than just losing a show
For the first time in 13 years, there won't be a Vampire Diaries show on the air.
The CW cancels 7 shows: Naomi, Charmed, Dynasty, and more
Legacies, 4400, In the Dark, and Roswell New Mexico are also done.
CW orders Supernatural and Walker prequels to series
DC series Gotham Knights has also been picked up by the network.
Tom Swift showrunners explain how Nancy Drew spin-off is unlike any other TV show
Naomi star Kaci Walfall breaks down that season finale cliffhanger
Meet Cheryl's former crush Heather in Riverdale first look
All American: Homecoming star Geffri Maya on Simone's eventful All American appearance and what's next
Riverdale recap: Percival uses literature as a weapon

Also, everyone in Riverdale is terrible at returning library books.

Betty tells Archie she might be pregnant in exclusive Riverdale sneak peek
TV // April 29, 2022
Batwoman canceled after 3 seasons at the CW
TV // April 29, 2022
Superman & Lois star unpacks twist that [SPOILER] is evil: 'He's a villain in the making'
TV // April 26, 2022
Superman & Lois star Jordan Elsass reveals why Bizarro Jonathan 'baffled' him
TV // April 26, 2022
What to Watch podcast: The Wire creator returns to Baltimore with We Own This City
What to Watch Podcast Episodes // April 25, 2022
Riverdale recap: Tabitha travels through time in one of the series' strangest episodes
Recaps // April 24, 2022
Jensen Ackles reveals he almost had a bigger role on Walker than that cameo
TV // April 14, 2022
The Flash star Robbie Amell breaks down that shocking Ronnie twist: 'It's going to be bad'
TV // April 14, 2022
Jesse L. Martin exiting The Flash as series regular after 8 seasons to star in NBC pilot
TV // April 13, 2022
Tabitha's going back in time in first look photos from Riverdale time-travel episode
TV // April 12, 2022
Riverdale recap: Percival Pickens wages war
Recaps // April 10, 2022
'One Tree Hill' cast breaks down how the season 5 time jump brought new life to the show
TV // April 04, 2022
Superman & Lois star Alex Garfin says [SPOILER]'s arrival is going to 'screw things up'
TV // March 29, 2022
Superman & Lois star Alex Garfin on Jordan's growing powers, his favorite scene to date
TV // March 29, 2022
Supernatural stars Rob Benedict, Richard Speight Jr. on their rewatch podcast, potential prequel appearances
TV // March 28, 2022
DC's Stargirl casts Tim Gabriel as Green Lantern's son Obsidian for season 3
TV // March 28, 2022
Riverdale recap: A farewell to Hiram Lodge
Recaps // March 27, 2022
Legacies is staging a Mikaelson family reunion
TV // March 24, 2022
Misha Collins books first post-Supernatural TV role as Harvey Dent on Gotham Knights
TV // March 23, 2022
CW renews Walker, Riverdale, The Flash, and four other series
TV // March 22, 2022
Supernatural prequel The Winchesters casts Sam and Dean's parents
TV // March 21, 2022
Riverdale recap: Archie and Betty have... superpowers?
Recaps // March 20, 2022
Riverdale boss on whether [Spoiler] is really dead and Archie and Betty's new 'gifts'
TV // March 20, 2022
Riverdale boss says to prepare for more Barchie as the show returns
TV // March 18, 2022
Lucy Barrett talks the cyclical magic of being the new Charmed one
TV // March 11, 2022
