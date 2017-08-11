The Backstreet Boys

Your guide to 2022's biggest tours
From Billie Eilish and Bad Bunny to the Red Hot Chili Peppers and the Weeknd, all the artists who can't wait to get on the road again.
Backstreet Boys and NSYNC members join forces as 'Back-Sync' for Pride performance
AJ McLean, Nick Carter, Joey Fatone, and Lance Bass perform 'Bye, Bye, Bye' and 'I Want It That Way.'
Who is Crocodile on The Masked Singer? Here are all the clues it's this famous boy bander
30 essential albums from the last 30 years
EW's Retro Summer: Inside Joe Manganiello's minimart seduction from Magic Mike XXL
The actor tells EW why he wanted to dance to Backstreet Boys' "I Want It That Way" for the iconic scene.
Backstreet Boys reunite via video to perform 'I Want It That Way' from 5 different locations
Backstreet Boys sing barbershop cover of 'Thong Song' with Jimmy Fallon
Most memorable Super Bowl national anthem performances, from Whitney Houston to Lady Gaga
Sneak peek at 20/20's Lou Pearlman special shows the unseen dark side of boy bands
Backstreet Boys release acoustic version of 'I Want It That Way' for Millennium anniversary
Chance the Rapper, Backstreet Boys star in Doritos Super Bowl commercial
The Backstreet Boys preview a return to form with new album DNA
Janelle Monáe, Shawn Mendes, Dua Lipa, others react to their Grammy nominations

Watch Monáe tear up after learning she had been nominated for Album of the Year

Everybody, celebrate 20 years of Backstreet Boys with their 20 best songs
Music // August 11, 2017
Rita Ora, Nick Carter, Emma Bunton team up for ABC's Boy Band
TV // May 16, 2017
ACM Awards 2017: Florida Georgia Line and Backstreet Boys deliver explosive performance
Music // April 02, 2017
Backstreet Boys answer EW's lightning round Q&A
Music // March 01, 2017
Go Behind the Scenes of Florida Georgia Line's Collaboration With The Backstreet Boys
Music // February 14, 2017
