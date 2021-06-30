Meet Chad's 'debilitating crush' on season 2 of the Nasim Pedrad comedy
Series creator and star Nasim Pedrad previews Mona in this first look at the TBS comedy's sophomore season.
Tracy Morgan's The Last O.G. canceled at TBS after four seasons
Sorry, Brooklynites, but Tray Barker won't be back.
Pete Holmes strikes back: The How We Roll star bowls down memory lane
Ahead of his new sitcom, in which he plays a real-life bowler, the comedian reflects on a strike, split, and gutterball from his career.
Jane Campion apologizes for 'thoughtless comment' on Venus and Serena Williams at Critics Choice Awards
Power of the Dog director received backlash after saying the tennis icons didn't have to "play against the guys" like she does: "I did not intend to devalue these two legendary Black women."
Critics Choice Awards 2022: The full winners list
The Power of the Dog won big Sunday night — including Best Picture and Best Director for Jane Campion.
Marlee Matlin says CODA ensemble's SAG Awards win proves 'deaf actors can work just like anybody else'
Oscar-winning actress praises director Sian Heder for "including deaf culture" in her SAG Award-winning film: "We, deaf actors, have come a long way."