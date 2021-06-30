TBS

Most Recent

Meet Chad's 'debilitating crush' on season 2 of the Nasim Pedrad comedy
Series creator and star Nasim Pedrad previews Mona in this first look at the TBS comedy's sophomore season.
Tracy Morgan's The Last O.G. canceled at TBS after four seasons
Sorry, Brooklynites, but Tray Barker won't be back.
Pete Holmes strikes back: The How We Roll star bowls down memory lane
Ahead of his new sitcom, in which he plays a real-life bowler, the comedian reflects on a strike, split, and gutterball from his career.
Jane Campion apologizes for 'thoughtless comment' on Venus and Serena Williams at Critics Choice Awards
Power of the Dog director received backlash after saying the tennis icons didn't have to "play against the guys" like she does: "I did not intend to devalue these two legendary Black women."
Critics Choice Awards 2022: The full winners list
The Power of the Dog won big Sunday night — including Best Picture and Best Director for Jane Campion.
Marlee Matlin says CODA ensemble's SAG Awards win proves 'deaf actors can work just like anybody else'
Oscar-winning actress praises director Sian Heder for "including deaf culture" in her SAG Award-winning film: "We, deaf actors, have come a long way."
Advertisement

More TBS

Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper send SAG Awards off the deep end with sweet A Star Is Born reunion
Gaga and Cooper hugged it out during the 2022 SAG Awards.
CODA blazes trail for deaf actors at Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022: See the full list of winners
See which actors other actors love the most at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, where CODA, Succession, Squid Game, and more won big.
Watch EW & PEOPLE's live red carpet pre-show from the 2022 SAG Awards
2022 SAG Award winner predictions: Succession, Ted Lasso, Will Smith and King Richard should prevail
How to watch the 2022 SAG Awards and red carpet pre-show
Everything we know about Harry Potter reunion special Return to Hogwarts
The 30 best TV episodes of 2021

All TBS

TBS to air Wipeout special featuring The Suicide Squad cast
TV // June 30, 2021
Jimmy Kimmel makes a dig at Jay Leno while bidding adieu to Conan
TV // June 25, 2021
Conan had an awkward farewell, but Conan O'Brien isn't going anywhere
TV Reviews // June 25, 2021
The 12 best TV shows of 2021 (so far)
TV Reviews // June 24, 2021
Conan O'Brien says goodbye: 16 essential bits from his 28-year late-night run
TV // June 24, 2021
Seth Rogen got Conan O'Brien to smoke a joint on stage before the final show
TV // June 23, 2021
Paul Rudd crashes final season of Conan for one last Mac and Me bit
TV // June 22, 2021
Chad star Nasim Pedrad on the episode that was almost too cringey for her
The Awardist Podcast Episodes // May 24, 2021
Harry Potter conjures 2 new TV shows for Sorcerer's Stone 20th anniversary
Movies // May 19, 2021
Nominate them, you cowards! 15 shows and performances that deserve an Emmy
Emmys // May 17, 2021
George Lucas once refused to let Seth Rogen on his spaceship
Movies // May 07, 2021
Conan to end June 24 with hourlong finale
TV // May 03, 2021
Watch the 2021 SAG Awards pre-show, featuring exclusive nominee interviews
SAG Awards // April 04, 2021
Nasim Pedrad on how and why she's playing a 14-year-old boy in Chad
TV // April 01, 2021
Nasim Pedrad's Chad is a cringe comedy gem: Review
TV Reviews // March 16, 2021
Wipeout is back! Why the return of the Big Balls 'was only a matter of time' 
TV // March 02, 2021
Watch New Girl alum Nasim Pedrad transform into Chad, an awkward 14-year-old boy
TV // February 23, 2021
Cause of death revealed for Wipeout contestant who died after collapsing on course
TV // January 31, 2021
Conan O'Brien shares tribute montage of Larry King: 'He liked to make people laugh'
TV // January 26, 2021
Late-night hosts react to Biden's inauguration with relief and jubilation
TV // January 21, 2021
Your guide to the 2021 TV premiere dates
TV // December 09, 2020
Wipeout contestant dies after completing show's obstacle course
TV // November 20, 2020
Conan O'Brien to end talk-show hosting run after 28 years, gets HBO Max variety series instead
TV // November 17, 2020
Michelle Obama considers the loss of Ruth Bader Ginsburg in the current moment
TV // September 24, 2020
Wipeout is back! John Cena and Nicole Byer are set to cohost revival on TBS
TV // September 10, 2020
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com