Joe Rogan apologizes for repeatedly saying the N-word on his podcast: 'I clearly have f---ed up'
The podcaster and comedian offered his 'sincere and humble apologies' after singer India Arie shared a montage of him using the racial slur nearly two dozen times.
India Arie posts clips of Joe Rogan using the N-word amid her Spotify boycott: 'Don't say it'
The Grammy-winning musician posted video of the podcaster saying the slur approximately two dozen times on his show to explain her decision to have her music pulled from the streaming service.
Spotify defends response to Joe Rogan controversy, citing need to support 'creator expression'
"We believe we have a critical role to play in supporting creator expression while balancing it with the safety of our users," CEO Daniel Ek said on an earnings call.
Spotify and Joe Rogan respond to protests over COVID-19 misinformation
The streaming service says it will add a "content advisory" to any podcast episode that discusses the coronavirus.
James Blunt jokingly threatens to release new music unless Spotify removes Joe Rogan's podcast
The singer's tweet came after Neil Young and Joni Mitchell pulled most of their catalogs from the streaming service in protest of Rogan spreading COVID-19 misinformation.
Joni Mitchell removes her music from Spotify, joins Neil Young in protest of COVID 'lies'
'Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives,' the singer-songwriter wrote.