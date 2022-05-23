Simon & Schuster

Akwaeke Emezi is writing a romance novel — see the first look
You Made a Fool of Death with Your Beauty will be out May 24, 2022.
Boy Meets World actress Maitland Ward to detail life as a porn star in 'steamy, no-holds-barred' memoir
My Escape From Hollywood: Why I Left to Become a Porn Star will chronicle Ward's journey from Disney star to porn star.
Simon & Schuster no longer distributing book by officer who shot Breonna Taylor
Simon & Schuster cancels book by Senator Josh Hawley after his efforts to overturn election
Mega book publisher Penguin Random House gets bigger with purchase of Simon & Schuster
Two of the biggest book publishing entities will now operate under one corporate roof.
Howard Stern to release first book in more than 20 years
'Taylor Swift: This Is Our Song' cover revealed
A definitive Paul Simon biography is in the works
On the Books: 52 years of Bob Dylan lyrics to be compiled into book
On the Books: Mary-Louise Parker to pen memoir in the form of letters
On the Books: Bruce Springsteen's publishing a book about a bank-robbing baby
On the Books: Maya Angelou writes poem for Nelson Mandela
Shonda Rhimes inks publishing deal for memoir-like book

