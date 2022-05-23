Akwaeke Emezi is writing a romance novel — see the first look
You Made a Fool of Death with Your Beauty will be out May 24, 2022.
Boy Meets World actress Maitland Ward to detail life as a porn star in 'steamy, no-holds-barred' memoir
My Escape From Hollywood: Why I Left to Become a Porn Star will chronicle Ward's journey from Disney star to porn star.
Mega book publisher Penguin Random House gets bigger with purchase of Simon & Schuster
Two of the biggest book publishing entities will now operate under one corporate roof.