Chet Hanks delivers cringe-inducing Joker impression: 'My father was a drinker and a fiend'
Just being Chester Marlin Hanks…
This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia explains why Jack's flaws make him more appealing
Plus, on the latest episode of EW's The Awardist podcast, Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey reveals how the show's script lured her back to work right after having a baby.
Why The Man Who Fell to Earth bosses picked Bill Nighy to take on David Bowie's role
"You need to cast somebody who in and of himself is a legend, but also is not going to be doing a David Bowie impression."
Ziwe channels Jessica Simpson in 'Baby Let's Move On,' a satirical country bop about critical race theory
EW has an exclusive look at a music video from Ziwe season 2.
Viola Davis responds to criticism of Michelle Obama portrayal in The First Lady: 'Incredibly hurtful'
"I feel like it is my job as a leader to make bold choices," Davis says. "Win or fail it is my duty to do that."
How Chiwetel Ejiofor and Naomie Harris bring hope to humanity with The Man Who Fell to Earth
The Showtime series builds on its source material, the 1976 film starring David Bowie, with a hearty dose of optimism about humankind.