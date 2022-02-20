Showtime

Chet Hanks delivers cringe-inducing Joker impression: 'My father was a drinker and a fiend'
Just being Chester Marlin Hanks…
This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia explains why Jack's flaws make him more appealing
Plus, on the latest episode of EW's The Awardist podcast, Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey reveals how the show's script lured her back to work right after having a baby.
Why The Man Who Fell to Earth bosses picked Bill Nighy to take on David Bowie's role
"You need to cast somebody who in and of himself is a legend, but also is not going to be doing a David Bowie impression."
Ziwe channels Jessica Simpson in 'Baby Let's Move On,' a satirical country bop about critical race theory
EW has an exclusive look at a music video from Ziwe season 2.
Viola Davis responds to criticism of Michelle Obama portrayal in The First Lady: 'Incredibly hurtful'
"I feel like it is my job as a leader to make bold choices," Davis says. "Win or fail it is my duty to do that."
How Chiwetel Ejiofor and Naomie Harris bring hope to humanity with The Man Who Fell to Earth
The Showtime series builds on its source material, the 1976 film starring David Bowie, with a hearty dose of optimism about humankind.
Yellowjackets, Hacks, Station Eleven among TV shows to score Peabody Award nominations
This year's nominees were selected to represent "the most compelling and empowering stories released in broadcasting and streaming media during 2021."
The First Lady review: A woeful waste of three wonderful actresses
Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Gillian Anderson can't save Showtime's ponderous political anthology.
Billions recap: The traps you set for yourself
Billions recap: All is fair in love, politics, and war
Billions recap: The downfall of Chuck Rhoades
Spider-Man, Squid Game, WandaVision win big at 2022 Critics Choice Super Awards: See the full list
Billions recap: Prince's beloved Olympics bid goes up in smoke

Prince loses it all in a twisty, devastating episode of Billions.

Billions recap: Chuck and Prince shake-up their teams and look to the future
Recaps // February 20, 2022
Yellowjackets cast talks season 1's biggest shocks and their burning questions
TV // February 18, 2022
Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Gillian Anderson become FLOTUS in The First Lady trailer
TV // February 17, 2022
Showtime renews Super Pumped for a second season focusing on Facebook
TV // February 15, 2022
Billions recap: Chuck's world starts falling apart
Recaps // February 13, 2022
Liev Schreiber says Jon Voight does a better Christopher Walken than Christopher Walken 
TV // February 08, 2022
Billions recap: Old friends and new enemies stand in the way of Mike Prince's next big move
Recaps // February 06, 2022
Bill Nighy to take over David Bowie's The Man Who Fell to Earth role in new Showtime series
TV // February 03, 2022
New Black History Month docs, programs and specials arriving this February
TV // February 02, 2022
Billions recap: Chuck is back in New York to wage war on the city's most wealthy
Recaps // January 30, 2022
We Need to Talk About Cosby review: W. Kamau Bell leads a conversation worth having
TV Reviews // January 28, 2022
Black Monday and Work in Progress canceled at Showtime
TV // January 27, 2022
New shows we're excited to watch in 2022, from House of the Dragon to The First Lady
TV // January 25, 2022
We Need To Talk About Cosby doc raises questions about Cosby Show set
TV // January 24, 2022
Peloton responds to yet another TV character's heart attack on its bike
TV // January 24, 2022
Billions star Corey Stoll on turning Michael Prince into the new king
TV // January 20, 2022
Yellowjackets team answers all our questions about Lottie, cults — and season 2
TV // January 16, 2022
What to Watch: Yellowjackets flies away for the season with an intense finale
TV // January 16, 2022
Killer ending on Dexter: New Blood delivered record ratings to Showtime
TV // January 11, 2022
Who is Adam, really, on Yellowjackets? Let's unpack the theories
TV // January 05, 2022
See Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Uber's 'bad boy' CEO in first Super Pumped teaser
TV // December 22, 2021
See Chiwetel Ejiofor and Naomie Harris in new take on David Bowie cult classic The Man Who Fell to Earth
TV // December 16, 2021
Ray Donovan: The Movie first look: See the actor who plays the younger version of the fixer
Movies // December 09, 2021
New teams form, new wars begin in Billions season 6 trailer
TV // December 09, 2021
'Dexter: New Blood' surprise: An old friend from Miami comes for a visit
TV // December 05, 2021
