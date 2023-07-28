2023 Emmys postponed amid ongoing actors' and writers' strikes
A new date has not yet been announced for the 75th Emmy Awards, which were scheduled for Sept. 18.
Snoop Dogg cancels Doggystyle anniversary shows in solidarity with Hollywood strikes
The two-night celebration marking 30 years since the album's release had already been postponed once.
Bryan Cranston slams Disney CEO Bob Iger at SAG-AFTRA rally: We won't have our jobs 'given to robots'
Cranston also delivered a message to his fellow actors on the picket lines: "Stay together. We will win this fight."
Harrison Ford's stunt double lights self on fire during SAG-AFTRA rally: 'Tired of being burned by the AMPTP'
Stunt performers rallied in Georgia to support the SAG-AFTRA strike. One went up in flames.
Tom Arnold says Steven Seagal thinks someone is paying him to badmouth the action star: 'F--- him'
The pair starred together in 2001's Exit Wounds where Arnold says the action star suffered a karmic mishap.
Voice actors denounce exploitative technology during Comic-Con panel: 'AI isn't implementing itself'
Members of SAG-AFTRA and the National Association of Voice Actors united to address how artificial intelligence can threaten creativity.