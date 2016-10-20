RZA

U.S. government sells one-of-a-kind Wu‑Tang album forfeited by fraudster Martin Shkreli
Proceeds from the sale of Once Upon a Time in Shaolin will go toward Shkreli's debt.
Bob Odenkirk is maybe too convincing as a grim action hero in Nobody: Review
John Wick for the married man.
RZA on joining forces with Bob Odenkirk in the action movie Nobody
The Wu-Tang Clan architect also gives an update on his long-in-the-works solo album The Cure.
Your guide to season 2 of the Verzuz Instagram battles: Jeezy vs. Gucci Mane and more
Timbaland and Swizz Beatz are back with more matchups. Here are the musicians who came out on top this time around.
Bob Odenkirk gets his own John Wick moment in first Nobody trailer
The Better Call Saul star is gonna "f--- you up" in this action-thriller.
Your guide to the Verzuz Instagram battles: Ludacris vs. Nelly, Babyface vs. Teddy Riley, and more
Here's which musicians have been battling it out, and who came out on top.
Artists who left bands for successful solo careers
Not every spotlight was meant to be shared.
Sophia Chang talks being The Baddest Bitch in the Room, and working with Wu-Tang Clan
How Gravediggaz made a gruesome hip-hop masterpiece
'Cheeky-hipster' zombie comedy The Dead Don't Die splits critics at Cannes
Zombie heads and F-bombs roll in NSFW trailer for The Dead Don't Die
Halloween soundtrack inspired RZA's score for slasher film Thriller
Watch a scene from the new slasher film Thriller

Horror movie premieres, April 14

RZA slams Azealia Banks' Russell Crowe assault claims
Article // October 20, 2016
Bruce Campbell, Dolph Lundgren, and RZA to attend Fantastic Fest
Article // September 07, 2016
Martin Shkreli bought Wu-Tang Clan's million-dollar album
Article // December 09, 2015
RZA talks about the new Wu-Tang record and why 'Sabrina' inspires him
Article // December 05, 2014
Casting Net: Casey Affleck to star in Boston Marathon drama
Article // October 07, 2014
RZA says he and Raekwon have 30 days to resolve issues to make July release
Article // April 23, 2014
Wu-Tang Clan drama has Raekwon 'on strike' from group
Article // April 18, 2014
Casting Net: Joseph Gordon-Levitt for 'Sandman'?; Plus, Emma Thompson
Article // December 16, 2013
RZA releases Paul Walker tribute song 'Destiny Bends': Hear it here
Article // December 02, 2013
Fast talking at the end of the world: 15 thoughts on hip-hop's 1998 middle age
Article // December 02, 2013
Dhani Harrison on 'Beautiful Creatures,' the RZA, and Abbey Road
Article // February 22, 2013
The best and worst lyrics of 2012, featuring Swift, Bieber, & more
Article // December 05, 2012
RZA set to direct 'Gengis Khan' biopic, also thriller 'No Man's Land'
Article // October 29, 2012
RZA and 'The Man With the Iron Fists'
Article // October 29, 2012
Black Keys and RZA food fight 'Baddest Man Alive' video: Watch it here
Article // October 23, 2012
RZA's 'The Man with the Iron Fists' Soundtrack -- Hear it here
Article // October 18, 2012
Eli Roth on haunted hotel Goretorium in Las Vegas, working with RZA
Article // August 23, 2012
