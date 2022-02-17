Peacock

Most Recent

Angelyne slams Emmy Rossum's miniseries based on her life: 'It doesn't do me justice'
'I refused to watch it': The real Angelyne is not a fan of Peacock's new miniseries based on her life, which stars Emmy Rossum as the buxom billboard queen.
Peacock's Queer as Folk sets a fierce, fiery stage in first official trailer
The good times in New Orleans turn tragic and a community must figure out how to heal in Peacock's reimagining of the groundbreaking series.
Pete Davidson to call Edie Falco 'mom' in new comedy series Bupkis 
The pair announced the news at NBCUniversal's Upfront presentation.
Here's your first look at Kim Cattrall and Juliette Lewis in Peacock's Queer as Folk
The two veteran actresses are the mothers of all mothers, or at least two queer kids, in the new drama.
Rutherford Falls co-creator Sierra Teller Ornelas teases season 2 as a 'celebration of friendship'
We drank three rounds with the cast of Girls5eva ... cause forever's too short
Advertisement

More Peacock

Saved by the Bell reboot canceled at Peacock after 2 seasons
The bell couldn't save them this time.
Emmy Rossum is a bleach-blond billboard queen in the latest Angelyne trailer
"Since I was a girl, I've known that fame was my destiny."
Bo and Hope fans, rejoice! Peter Reckell and Kristian Alfonso returning for Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem
What it's like to watch Yellowstone for the first time
Stop! We have reached the limits of what true-story TV can teach us!
Girls5eva sets season 2 premiere date — get a first look and watch the teaser
Now it's time for some blond and pink! Emmy Rossum's Angelyne is coming this May

Watch the new teaser for the Peacock limited series about L.A icon, billboard diva and sometime gubernatorial candidate, 'Angelyne'.

All Peacock

GLAAD study shows record number of LGBTQ characters on television
TV // February 17, 2022
Fresh Prince vs. Bel-Air: What's different for Will and the Banks family in the reboot
TV // February 13, 2022
Marry Me review: A forgettable rom-com wisp
Movie Reviews // February 10, 2022
Bel-Air review: A dramatic Fresh Prince that's more ridiculous and less charming
TV Reviews // February 09, 2022
Watch Jennifer Lopez and Maluma help four couples get hitched in Marry Me concert special
Movies // February 08, 2022
Vampire Diaries creators reunite for new series Dead Day
TV // January 27, 2022
New shows we're excited to watch in 2022, from House of the Dragon to The First Lady
TV // January 25, 2022
The Lost Symbol is done after one season on Peacock
TV // January 24, 2022
Get a first look at the Tiger King-inspired Joe vs. Carole
TV // January 21, 2022
The Week in 'Wives: Distrust on RHOC, disappointment on RHOM, and disaster on RHOSLC  
TV // January 14, 2022
Bel-Air trailer reveals dark turn Will Smith's 'one little fight' takes in Peacock drama
TV // January 10, 2022
Never-before-seen The Office cold open teaches Michael that toilet humor isn't always funny
TV // December 31, 2021
The best TV performances of 2021
TV // December 27, 2021
The Week in 'Wives: RHOSLC is tense, RHOC is served, and RHOM is back
TV // December 17, 2021
Yo, holmes, back to Bel-Air! Inside the ambitious mission to reimagine Fresh Prince
TV // December 16, 2021
What to Watch on Thursday: Station Eleven brings the acclaimed pandemic tale to HBO Max
What to Watch // December 16, 2021
A.P. Bio canceled again, this time at Peacock
TV // December 06, 2021
The 10 best (and 3 worst) TV shows of 2021
TV // December 06, 2021
What to Watch on Thursday: The RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 cast is 'Ruvealed'
What to Watch // December 02, 2021
First Real Housewives of Miami trailer shows returnees clash with trailblazing newcomers
TV // November 30, 2021
The Week in 'Wives: Giving thanks for RHOP, RHOSLC, and RHUGT
TV // November 26, 2021
Deerhound diva Claire serves hair, body, face as the first repeat winner in National Dog Show history
TV // November 25, 2021
Girls5eva cast teases 'amplified' season 2 at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
TV // November 25, 2021
Saved by the Bell's Elizabeth Berkley Lauren unpacks season 2's homage to Showgirls
TV // November 25, 2021
How the Saved by the Bell revival honored Dustin Diamond in the season 2 premiere
TV // November 24, 2021
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com