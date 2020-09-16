PBS

What to Watch podcast: American Idol celebrates 20 years with a massive reunion
Plus, NBC's The Endgame reaches its own endgame, and Shark Tank swims to Monday for this week's episode.
What to Watch podcast: The Wire creator returns to Baltimore with We Own This City
Plus, Gentleman Jack is back from across the pond, and Owen has a breakthrough on 9-1-1: Lone Star.
Yellowjackets, Hacks, Station Eleven among TV shows to score Peabody Award nominations
This year's nominees were selected to represent "the most compelling and empowering stories released in broadcasting and streaming media during 2021."
Arthur creator Marc Brown wants to do a feature film with John Legend
"We've got a great idea," Brown says of a potential film. "I think it's going to be intriguing for kids. It's going to be helpful to kids."
Where are they now? Arthur series finale reveals the kids all grown up
See the beloved Arthur characters as adults in the series finale of the PBS Kids show.
Charlotte returns for more romantic drama in Sanditon season 2 trailer
The Jane Austen drama returns to PBS on March 20.
New Black History Month docs, programs and specials arriving this February
Here are some of the new shows, specials, and documentaries coming out this Black History Month.
Arthur will end with a flash-forward reveal of characters grown up
What will the Arthur kids look like as adults?
Sesame Street debuts first Asian American muppet Ji-Young
Supernatural star Misha Collins is 'actually kind of proud' of his poetry book
17 new 9/11 documentaries to commemorate 20th anniversary
Arthur is ending its run on PBS after 25 years
Theo James isn't returning to Sanditon, says he wants to uphold 'broken fairy-tale' ending

"His journey concluded as I wanted it to," the actor said in a statement after PBS reversed the show's cancellation.

15 couples with Emmys
Emmys // September 16, 2020
Your guide to the fall 2020 TV premiere dates
TV // August 28, 2020
The best TV and movie marathons for Fourth of July 2020
TV // July 02, 2020
Your guide to all the summer 2020 TV premiere dates
TV // June 01, 2020
PBS' Asian Americans will show how Anna May Wong, Bruce Lee, and others impacted our country
TV // May 11, 2020
Theo James debates the merits of nude swimming in Sanditon game of 'Would You Rather?'
TV // February 04, 2020
Jim Lehrer, longtime PBS news anchor, dies at 85
TV // January 23, 2020
Classic Mister Rogers' Neighborhood character inspires new PBS series
TV // January 10, 2020
Halloween TV episodes, specials, and movies to watch out for this year
TV // September 12, 2019
Alabama Public Television refuses to air Arthur episode with same-sex wedding
TV // May 21, 2019
What to Watch on Monday: Celine Dion doing Carpool Karaoke on the Las Vegas strip
TV // May 20, 2019
Arthur season premiere reveals Mr. Ratburn is gay
TV // May 13, 2019
What to Watch on Monday: Queen + Adam Lambert on ABC, and The Young and the Restless remembers Kristoff St. John
TV // April 29, 2019
Lily Collins is unrecognizable as Fantine in exclusive Les Misérables preview
TV // April 19, 2019
Julia Louis-Dreyfus wins Mark Twain Prize for lifetime achievement in comedy
TV // October 22, 2018
Downton Abbey movie is officially happening with series cast to return
Movies // July 13, 2018
Tavis Smiley maintains innocence, says PBS 'made a huge mistake here' after suspension
TV // December 18, 2017
Tavis Smiley responds to suspension by PBS following sexual misconduct investigation
TV // December 13, 2017
PBS fires Charlie Rose over sexual misconduct claims
TV // November 21, 2017
Bill Nye documentary trailer targets climate change, 'selfie fatigue'
Movies // September 28, 2017
Downton Abbey producer writes impassioned letter about public arts funding
TV // March 31, 2017
Call the Midwife stars tease changes in season 6 preview
TV // March 30, 2017
John Lewis documentary heading to PBS
TV // January 17, 2017
Doctor Who's Jenna Coleman stars in PBS' Victoria trailer
Article // November 16, 2016
Sherlock: Comic-Con 2016 panel preview
Comic-Con // July 20, 2016
