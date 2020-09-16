Wht THE SHOW MUST GO ON: THE QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT STORY - On the heels of Queen and Adam Lambert's show-stopping opening performance at the Oscars on Sunday, February 24, Lincoln Square Productions has acquired the U.S. television rights to a documentary from Miracle Productions on the iconic band and their new regular frontman, Adam Lambert. Produced by Jim Beach and acclaimed writer and filmmaker Simon Lupton, "The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story" airs MONDAY, APRIL 29 (8:00 - 10:00 p.m. ET) on the ABC Television Network, prior to Queen and Lambert's already sold-out July/August 2019 U.S. "Rhapsody" tour. (Miracle Productions) ADAM LAMBERT, QUEEN Kristoff St. John on the CBS series THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ÃÂ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved