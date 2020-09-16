What to Watch podcast: American Idol celebrates 20 years with a massive reunion
Plus, NBC's The Endgame reaches its own endgame, and Shark Tank swims to Monday for this week's episode.
What to Watch podcast: The Wire creator returns to Baltimore with We Own This City
Plus, Gentleman Jack is back from across the pond, and Owen has a breakthrough on 9-1-1: Lone Star.
Yellowjackets, Hacks, Station Eleven among TV shows to score Peabody Award nominations
This year's nominees were selected to represent "the most compelling and empowering stories released in broadcasting and streaming media during 2021."
Arthur creator Marc Brown wants to do a feature film with John Legend
"We've got a great idea," Brown says of a potential film. "I think it's going to be intriguing for kids. It's going to be helpful to kids."
Where are they now? Arthur series finale reveals the kids all grown up
See the beloved Arthur characters as adults in the series finale of the PBS Kids show.
Charlotte returns for more romantic drama in Sanditon season 2 trailer
The Jane Austen drama returns to PBS on March 20.