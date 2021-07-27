Paramount Pictures

2023 Oscars predictions: Viola Davis, Leonardo DiCaprio, Avatar, and more contenders to watch
The 95th Academy Awards race is on with The Woman King, Killers of the Flower Moon, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Fabelmans, Till, and Michelle Yeoh eyeing Oscars glory.
A Quiet Place spin-off will go back to Day One as a prequel film
The second film had only shown audiences glimpses of what the chaos was like when the monsters first invaded earth.
Lady Gaga teases new Top Gun: Maverick song 'Hold My Hand' as 'a love letter to the world'
'I wanted to make music into a song where we share our deep need to both be understood and try to understand each other.'
Bam Margera drops lawsuit against Johnny Knoxville and Jackass team
Eight months after suing his former costars for firing him from the franchise's fourth film, Margera has dismissed his suit.
Tom Cruise faces Goose's grown-up son in new Top Gun: Maverick trailer
Miles Teller stars as Bradley Bradshaw, a.k.a. Rooster, a.k.a. the all-grown-up son of Maverick's former partner.
Spider-Man, Squid Game, WandaVision win big at 2022 Critics Choice Super Awards: See the full list
See the full list of fan-favorite movies and TV shows that won at the Critics Choice Super Awards, also including Dune, No Time to Die, Loki, Yellowjackets, Midnight Mass, and more.
Hollywood studios are pulling movie releases from Russia
Disney, Warner Bros., Sony, Paramount, and Universal have paused the release of their films in Russia, including Turning Red, The Batman, and Morbius.
Tom Brady is headed to Hollywood to star in and produce a road trip comedy
The recently retired NFL icon will star alongside Rita Moreno, Sally Field, Lily Tomlin, and Jane Fonda in 80 for Brady.
Will Tom Cruise ever release his new Top Gun and Mission: Impossible movies? An EW investigation
Kendrick Lamar is making a movie with the creators of South Park
Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum face off against Daniel Radcliffe in The Lost City first look
Tails and Knuckles debut in first trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2
Rust is the latest in a long history of accidental deaths on film sets

Tragedies during production have been all too common, from The Crow to Deadpool 2 to Twilight Zone: The Movie.

Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page gets his own James Bond-esque movie after clearing up 007 rumors
Movies // July 27, 2021
What to Watch: Ted Lasso takes the pitch for season 2, and He-Man is back in new Masters of the Universe
TV // July 23, 2021
Snake Eyes star Andrew Koji is so much more than Hollywood's Warrior
Movies // July 22, 2021
How Henry Golding went from rom-com heartthrob to Snake Eyes action hero
Movies // July 21, 2021
Watch Johnny Knoxville get wrecked by a bull, Machine Gun Kelly get slapped by a giant hand in Jackass Forever
Trailers // July 20, 2021
Zero transgender characters in major Hollywood movies for four years running
Movies // July 15, 2021
Johnny Knoxville suffers concussion, broken wrist and rib in wild Jackass Forever first look
Movies // July 12, 2021
Tobey Maguire sets first acting role in 7 years with Damien Chazelle's Babylon
Movies // June 26, 2021
New Snake Eyes trailer sets up the origin story for Henry Golding's masked G.I. Joe
Movies // June 21, 2021
Karen Allen was not a fan of the Raiders of the Lost Ark monkey – and other on-set secrets
Movies // June 11, 2021
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski give a front-seat look behind A Quiet Place 2's chaotic opening scene
Movies // May 28, 2021
Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock are all wet in Lost City of D set photo: 'No fun at all'
Movies // May 27, 2021
The Tomorrow War trailer offers a glimpse at the future alien invaders Chris Pratt is up against
Movies // May 26, 2021
As summer movie season approaches, Hollywood is ready for a major comeback
Movies // May 21, 2021
A Quiet Place Part II review: Silence is still golden in this solid horror sequel
Movie Reviews // May 18, 2021
Snake Eyes trailer puts Henry Golding at the center of a ninja sword clash
Movies // May 16, 2021
With A Quiet Place and Jungle Cruise, Emily Blunt headlines Hollywood's comeback season
Movies // May 14, 2021
G.I. Joe: Retaliation producer says sequel ideas are still in development
Movies // May 13, 2021
Snake Eyes first look: Henry Golding isn't your average Joe in new era for franchise
Movies // May 13, 2021
A Quiet Place Part II gets a final hair-raising trailer — 14 months after initial theatrical delay
Trailers // May 06, 2021
Henry Golding's Snake Eyes revealed in new movie-accurate Hasbro toys
Movies // April 09, 2021
Mission: Impossible 7, A Quiet Place 2 to stream on Paramount+ after 45 days in theaters
Movies // February 24, 2021
Edgar Wright to direct new version of Stephen King's The Running Man
Movies // February 19, 2021
Jesse Plemons joins Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro in Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon
Movies // February 17, 2021
Dungeons & Dragons movie taps Michelle Rodriguez and Detective Pikachu's Justice Smith
Movies // February 08, 2021
