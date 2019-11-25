What it's like to watch Yellowstone for the first time
Yellowstone wrangles up a fifth season, begins production in May
Kevin Costner and co. are returning for more cattle-ranching drama on the Paramount Network hit.
Piper Perabo comes to Yellowstone in first look at her activist character
She's playing an environmental activist named Summer Higgins. We're guessing they may not like her in Montana.
It's looking grim for the Duttons in this Yellowstone season 4 first look
Three members of the Dutton family were in harm's way in the season 3 finale. Who survives?
Kevin Costner praises Tim McGraw's Yellowstone prequel casting
"Dutton looks good on you," Costner said of McGraw joining 1883 alongside wife Faith Hill.
Yellowstone season 4 reveals new cast members and teaser ahead of fall premiere
Watch a teaser for the new season.