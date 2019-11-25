Paramount Network

What it's like to watch Yellowstone for the first time
Rip is the best. All hail Rip.
Yellowstone wrangles up a fifth season, begins production in May
Kevin Costner and co. are returning for more cattle-ranching drama on the Paramount Network hit.
Piper Perabo comes to Yellowstone in first look at her activist character
She's playing an environmental activist named Summer Higgins. We're guessing they may not like her in Montana.
It's looking grim for the Duttons in this Yellowstone season 4 first look
Three members of the Dutton family were in harm's way in the season 3 finale. Who survives?
Kevin Costner praises Tim McGraw's Yellowstone prequel casting
"Dutton looks good on you," Costner said of McGraw joining 1883 alongside wife Faith Hill.
Yellowstone season 4 reveals new cast members and teaser ahead of fall premiere
Watch a teaser for the new season.
Miranda Cosgrove shares first on-set photo from iCarly revival
Little House on the Prairie reboot in the works
EW has learned exclusively that Paramount TV Studios and Anonymous Content is developing a one-hour dramatic series adaptation of the beloved franchise.
Let it rip: Why Cole Hauser's Rip Wheeler is the best character on Yellowstone
Paramount Network is rebranding — but don't worry, Yellowstone fans
Is John dead? Breaking down 4 of the wildest Yellowstone theories after the season finale
How the Yellowstone women are kicking ass and evening the score in season 3
The best TV and movie marathons for Fourth of July 2020

