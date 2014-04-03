OWN

Queen Sugar to end with its upcoming seventh season
The Ava DuVernay drama's season 6 finale airs Tuesday on OWN.
Queen Sugar's Darla and Ralph Angel finally get married — see the exclusive wedding photos
First comes love (and lots of obstacles), then comes marriage (in a pandemic), then comes baby.....? Queen Sugar's Bianca Lawson previews Darla and Ralph Angel's wedding and teases what's to come for the couple.
Watch first trailer for OWN's new legal drama Delilah, from Greenleaf creator
The Bordelons are fighting for their lives in Queen Sugar season 5 trailer
The OWN drama returns Feb. 16.
Your guide to the 2021 TV premiere dates
'Hawkeye' takes flight, 'What We Do in the Shadows' is back, and the next 'American Crime Story' will be told.
Your guide to the fall 2020 TV premiere dates
Greenleaf star Merle Dandridge on that 'heart-wrenching' death and other series finale revelations
Plus, her first time meeting Oprah, and whether audiences should expect to see her leading the upcoming spin-off.
Stars of OWN's Greenleaf guide you through watching the show for first time
From Quincy Jones' cameo to that last kiss, Ava DuVernay on the Cherish the Day finale
Xosha Roquemore on her new Ava DuVernay series Cherish the Day
When They See Us panel with Oprah, real-life 'Central Park Five' to air on Netflix and OWN
Mara Brock Akil on bringing her real-life love story to TV in Love Is___
Grace is in rough shape in Greenleaf sneak peek

Get ready for all the anguish 

Oprah developing race riot miniseries starring Octavia Spencer
Article // April 03, 2014
Lindsay Lohan on 'Ellen': Actress talks frankly about Oprah and rehab
Article // March 28, 2014
Oprah Winfrey to sell Harpo Studios in Chicago
Article // March 16, 2014
Russell Brand tells Oprah he 'can't manage' using drugs again
Article // March 06, 2014
Lindsay Lohan strikes a pose for reality show -- PHOTO
Article // February 19, 2014
Lindsay Lohan reality show gets premiere date
Article // January 09, 2014
Wanda Sykes gets singing lessons from Kristin Chenoweth -- EXCLUSIVE
Article // December 27, 2013
Robin Thicke claims he was just Miley Cyrus's 'twerkee'
Article // October 10, 2013
Lindsay Lohan on 'Oprah's Next Chapter': Eight 'Really now?!' moments
Article // August 19, 2013
Oprah tops Forbes Celebrity 100 list
Article // June 26, 2013
Beyonce will be on 'Oprah's Next Chapter'
Article // February 11, 2013
First clip from Oprah's inteview with Lance Armstrong -- VIDEO
Article // January 15, 2013
'Oprah's Favorite Things' to return as OWN special
Article // October 12, 2012
Tyler Perry and Oprah's network announce partnership
Article // October 01, 2012
Rihanna talks Chris Brown with Oprah
Article // August 17, 2012
La Toya Jackson lands new reality show on OWN
Article // August 03, 2012
Oprah's OWN orders four new shows
Article // April 05, 2012
Oprah Winfrey Network lays off workers, claims 'restructuring'
Article // March 19, 2012
'Oprah's Lifeclass' set for March return
Article // February 22, 2012
Oprah's OWN ratings fall during first week
Article // January 06, 2011
