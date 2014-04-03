Queen Sugar to end with its upcoming seventh season
The Ava DuVernay drama's season 6 finale airs Tuesday on OWN.
Queen Sugar's Darla and Ralph Angel finally get married — see the exclusive wedding photos
First comes love (and lots of obstacles), then comes marriage (in a pandemic), then comes baby.....? Queen Sugar's Bianca Lawson previews Darla and Ralph Angel's wedding and teases what's to come for the couple.
The Bordelons are fighting for their lives in Queen Sugar season 5 trailer
The OWN drama returns Feb. 16.
Your guide to the 2021 TV premiere dates
'Hawkeye' takes flight, 'What We Do in the Shadows' is back, and the next 'American Crime Story' will be told.