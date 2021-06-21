Nintendo

Sorry, you'll have to wait a year to hear Chris Pratt go, 'It's a-me, Mario!'
Universal and Nintendo have delayed the Super Mario Bros. movie till 2023.
Save up to $40 on Nintendo Switch games at Best Buy right now
There's something for every gaming niche.
EW tested the new OLED Nintendo Switch for 3 months — here's what you can expect
Plus, where you can find it online.
So many Nintendo Switch digital games are marked down on Amazon right now
With discounts as high as 50 percent off, prices start at just $10.
11 of the best Nintendo Switch games for when you need to relax and unwind
Beautiful art, calming music, life-simulation tasks, and more.
These 5 game streaming services are the perfect last-minute presents for kids, including Xbox Ultimate, PlayStation Now, and Nintendo Online
Game streaming services are basically Netflix for video games, which makes them a gift that keeps giving.
25 Nintendo Switch gaming deals to buy before the week ends — up to 75 percent off
Starting at $15.
44 can't-miss Nintendo, PlayStation, and Xbox deals to buy on Cyber Monday — up to 76 percent off
Including best-sellers like 'Mario Kart 8 Deluxe,' 'FIFA 22,' and 'Far Cry 6.'
The best Black Friday Nintendo Switch gaming deals, from Mario Golf to Pokémon
14 editor-loved gaming, TV, and entertainment deals to shop early this Black Friday
Nintendo Switch's Black Friday bundle is here, plus where to get PS5 and Xbox Series X restocks
Awkwafina opens up about her favorite Nintendo Switch games and the 'therapeutic' nature of Animal Crossing
Nintendo launches the new OLED Switch today — here's how to get yours

The console is basically guaranteed to sell out.

Best-selling Nintendo Switch games are up to 70 percent off for Amazon Prime Day 2021
Gaming // June 21, 2021
Nintendo just dropped the Switch Lite in a new blue color — here's where to shop it
Gaming // May 21, 2021
The Super Mario 35th anniversary Game & Watch is finally back in stock after selling out instantly
Gaming // March 05, 2021
Where to find the Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite before they sell out this month
Gaming // March 02, 2021
The new Mario edition of the Nintendo Switch is somehow still in stock — but it's selling out fast
Gaming // February 12, 2021
Parental guidance: The best kid-friendly entertainment picks for February and March
TV // February 08, 2021
The best videogames of 2020
Gaming // December 18, 2020
Universal Japan drops epic photos of Super Nintendo World, Mario Kart ride
Gaming // December 01, 2020
Nintendo Switch's Fortnite bundle is still available on Walmart (for now)
Gaming // December 01, 2020
The best Black Friday gaming deals to shop this year, from Nintendo to PlayStation
Gaming // November 26, 2020
Amazon's early Black Friday deals include Samsung smart TVs for up to $1,200 off
TV // November 21, 2020
PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S sold out instantly — but they're back in stock at Walmart
Gaming // November 19, 2020
The 17 best Nintendo Switch accessories that every gamer needs
Gaming // November 17, 2020
Nintendo just released Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit game with augmented reality
Gaming // October 16, 2020
37 Nintendo, Xbox, and PlayStation deals that are actually worth shopping from Amazon Prime Day
Gaming // October 13, 2020
Sonic battles Mario in trailer for Console Wars documentary
Movies // September 14, 2020
It's-a-time to pre-order new Super Mario Bros. games
Gaming // September 11, 2020
New Hyrule Warriors game announced as Breath of the Wild prequel
Gaming // September 08, 2020
Paper Mario: The Origami King drops next week — and it's already a best-seller
Gaming // July 08, 2020
The official Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide is back in stock — and on sale
Gaming // June 17, 2020
Pokémon Snap is back! New game announced for Nintendo Switch
Gaming // June 17, 2020
Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox games are as little as $5 at GameStop right now
Gaming // June 16, 2020
Star Wars writer launches late-night talk show on Animal Crossing
Gaming // April 28, 2020
A videogame for every one of your quarantine moods
Gaming // April 28, 2020
Nintendo Switches are sold out everywhere — here's where you can get the new pink Switch Lite
Gaming // April 03, 2020
